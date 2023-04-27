BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Currently in New York state, bars and restaurants can begin serving alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays but liquor stores can't open until noon.

A report from the Commission to Reform Alcoholic Beverage Control Law set to be released next week will recommend those shops get the two-hour jump as well.

As part of last year's budget, the state created the commission with the goal of modernizing and simplifying its nearly 90-year-old alcohol laws. Sixteen members voted on a number of non-binding recommendations which will be submitted to the state Legislature for review.

The Buffalo News first reported some of those proposals, which Spectrum News 1 has independently confirmed through a source.

The panel also supports repealing a provision of the law that currently bans bars or restaurants located within 200 feet of a school or church from obtaining a liquor license. In general, it suggests the Legislature clarify language about how the state Liquor Authority determines whether to grant liquor store licenses.

The source said the commission also discussed, in depth, whether or not to allow a person to own more than one wine or liquor store. It rejected a recommendation there be no limitations on the number but a majority did ultimately approve suggesting changing the law while limiting the number of stores one person can own.

Finally, establishments right now under state law are not technically allowed to replace wine and spirits at liquor stores and must wait until their next delivery. Industry members concede it does often happen anyway although the bars and restaurants can face fines and penalties.

The report recommended removing that prohibition in a limited fashion so if bars and restaurants run out they can quickly restock. The source said there was a proposal to allow grocery stores to sell wine, another for them to sell liquor and yet another allowing liquor stores to sell beer.

All three were voted down by the commission. The SLA did not respond to our request for comment.