Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson officially launched his presidential campaign on Wednesday, laying out his credentials after four decades in politics and promising to “bring out the best of America" – without mentioning the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, Donald Trump.

The two-term governor previously called for the former president to drop out of the race during an ABC News interview announcing his intention to run earlier this month.

What You Need To Know Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson officially launched his presidential campaign on Wednesday in his hometown, declining to mention the GOP frontrunner Donald Trump despite previously calling on the former president to drop out



Hutchinson pitched himself as a tough on crime candidate and argued he has the strongest resume of leadership on the state and federal level, leaning heavily on his career as a federal prosecutor and his leading roles in law enforcement agencies in the George W. Bush administration



In his remarks on Wednesday, he imagined a presidency that would undo much of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda while asserting the nation’s prominent place on the global stage, including by continuing to support the war effort in Ukraine and combat China’s influence across the world



The longshot candidate has barely registered in national polling

Speaking from his hometown of Bentonville, Ark., Hutchinson pitched himself as a tough on crime candidate and argued he has the strongest resume of leadership on the state and federal level.

“In this campaign for president, I stand alone in terms of my experience, record and leadership,” Hutchinson said, speaking to a crowd of supporters in a plaza across from where he said he opened his first law office in the 1970s. “From Congress to the DEA to Homeland Security, I have served our country in times of crisis.”

“As governor of Arkansas, we cut taxes and created record surpluses, we increased pay for teachers, we reduced regulations, we recruited industry and the private sector grew by 100,000 jobs,” continued Hutchinson, who left office in January. His successor is Trump’s former press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Hutchinson leaned heavily on his career as a federal prosecutor, which began when he was appointed by Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, and his leading roles in law enforcement agencies in the George W. Bush administration.

“My mettle has been tested. It was tested when I put on a flak jacket and assisted the FBI Hostage Rescue Team in negotiating the surrender of an armed terrorist group,” Hutchinson said. “My mettle was tested after the 9/11 attack when I was responsible for protecting the United States from another act of terrorism on U.S. soil.”

In 1985, Hutchinson participated in the negotiated surrender of an extremist Christian, white supremacist group in Arkansas, according to declassified FBI records. And during younger Bush’s administration, he left Congress after three terms to serve first atop the Drug Enforcement Administration and then as a border and transportation undersecretary in the newly created Department of Homeland Security.

"The rule of law is the foundation for peace in our communities. I am the only candidate running for president with a breadth of experience in law enforcement," Hutchinson said. "Law breakers must be held accountable. Restoring respect for the law will not only reduce crime in our country, it will also bring out the best in America."

During his tenure in Congress, Hutchinson served as one of the Republican floor managers during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. After the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, the National Rifle Association selected Hutchinson to lead a task force to study school safety and recommended putting armed guards at every school in the country.

In his remarks on Wednesday, he imagined a presidency that would undo much of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda while asserting the nation’s prominent place on the global stage, including by continuing to support the war effort in Ukraine and combat China’s influence across the world.

“We must secure our southern border. We need a pro-growth energy policy that is not focused on limits but production,” Hutchinson said. “And if America is to be the best, then we cannot yield to China in terms of global leadership. When the Biden administration conducted this disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, we left our friends abandoned and our allies confused.”

“America looked weak, and that weakness was seen as an opportunity for Russia to invade Ukraine and then for China to threaten and be aggressive towards Taiwan,” he added.

Hutchinson also touted Arkansas’ response to the pandemic, claiming his state saw more in-person classroom days than any other state during his tenure, and said he would implement work requirements for "able-bodied welfare recipients," drawing contrast with the increased unemployment aid during the first few years of the pandemic.

The longshot candidate, who Trump once referred to as a “RINO” — a “Republican In Name Only” — for vetoing a bill banning gender-affirming medical care for children, has barely registered in national polling. A recent Morning Consult poll found Hutchinson recording 1% of support among GOP primary voters, but most polling so far hasn’t even included him as an option.

Trump is far away the leader, with polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight logging his national average at 51%, more than double the yet-to-announce Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 24.4%. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has not officially committed to a run, comes in third with 5.5%, followed by former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley with 4.1%.

In the Morning Consult poll, Hutchinson also trailed former Rep. Liz Cheney, a pariah among most Republicans for her opposition to Trump, and little-known entrepreneur Vivek Ramswamy, who is running a campaign centered on combatting “wokeness” in the United States.

On Wednesday, Hutchinson steered clear of culture war issues otherwise dominant in some sectors of GOP politics, focusing on his overall commitment to safeguarding America as “democracy's lighthouse.”

Hutchinson supported many of Trump’s policies but began to break with him over his lies about the 2020 presidential election. He has also criticized Trump for the 2020 peace deal he negotiated with the Taliban and for high government spending in his administration, calling Trump "one of the reasons that we added to our national debt and our deficit.”

Hutchinson has also shown a willingness to criticize some of his other rivals, telling The Associated Press he disagrees with the way DeSantis has sparred with Disney after the company opposed legislation DeSantis signed in Florida barring school instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“It seems very Trumpian to me as to how he's approached it,” Hutchinson said. “I don't think government ought to be punishing the private sector because we don't like what they say.”