Kamala Harris was in her element on Tuesday night, as she once again took to her alma mater of Howard University, the historically Black college in the heart of Washington, D.C., to rally in favor of reproductive rights — and against the agenda of Republican leadership.

Or, as she repeatedly called them throughout her more than 20 minutes on stage, Republican “so-called ’leaders.’”

“There is a national agenda at play by these extremist so-called ’leaders,'" the vice president said. "And understand, when you look at what they’re up to, their agenda is not only about attacking a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body, this agenda includes attacking your very right and freedom to express your voice through your vote at the ballot box."

The evening’s rally, sponsored by NARAL Pro-Choice America, the ACLU, EMILY’s List and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, happened to come on the same day that President Joe Biden announced his intent to run for a second term, with Harris as his partner. That wasn’t lost on the assembled, who offered chants of “four more years” throughout the night.

Harris responded in kind, dropping Biden’s mission statement for the forthcoming campaign: to “finish the job.”

“We are living, I do believe, in a moment in time where so many of our hard-won freedoms are under attack, and this is a moment for us to stand and fight,” Harris said.

Harris spoke about the ongoing challenge to the Food and Drugs Administration’s more than two decade approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. The Supreme Court last week preserved access to the stay as appeals play out.

The GOP, she said, is “forum shopping” — accusing activists seeking jurisdictions where judges are friendly to their cause, and filing lawsuits with the intent of overturning existing laws and precedent.

“They’re trying to say that a lawyer and a politician is in a better position than a doctor to determine what is safe and effective for your use as prescribed by a physician,” Harris said, adding that these same officials would take issue if medications in their medicine cabinets were under scrutiny. “I wonder what’s sitting up there and whether, if it was up to a political attack, you would be so comfortable with what you’re doing now. You don’t want me getting in your business, do you?”

Harris was preceded to the stage by the president of NARAL, Mini Timmaraju; by Dr. Serina Floyd, an abortion provider and medical director for Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.; and by Brittany House, a Howard graduate, a George Washington University public health grad student — and one-time abortion recipient.

House was 21 years old in 2012, recently graduated from Howard and pregnant from a partner who would eventually become abusive — something, she said, she shouldn’t have to reveal to strangers or politicians to have her choice respected. She went to a Planned Parenthood office to meet with a provider and was put at ease. That day, she left with a medication for her abortion, as well as a prescription for birth control.

“My sights are set on being appointed as U.S. Surgeon General, and I want to change the prison healthcare system and issues of human trafficking as it relates to women’s health care,” House said. “As I accomplish those goals, I look forward to expanding my family when I choose to do so.”