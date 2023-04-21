Veterans from central California flew across the country to Washington D.C., this week to see the sights and spend time with their congressman: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The two Honor Flights — one from Kern County, the other from the nearby Central Valley — brought 167 veterans, along with their guardians to the nation’s capital on Wednesday, many for the first time.

The group stopped at monuments honoring them and their fellow veterans along the National Mall, as well as Arlington National Cemetery, where they paid their respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the memorial to unidentified service members killed in action.

A key stop on the trip was a visit to the Capitol — and a visit with McCarthy.

“This is 'The People's House,' and what's so unique is we're able to be in this house because of what they were willing to sacrifice,” McCarthy told Spectrum News during the visit with the veterans. “It's just our way of saying thank you. And you see the excitement and the bipartisanship.”

McCarthy was joined by fellow California Reps. Mike Garcia, Jim Acosta, David Valadao, and John Duarte to welcome the veterans to the Capitol.

“I’ve been around the building, but never inside. It’s just awesome. It’s magnificent, the history. Walking in history!” declared Earle Cooper, a Vietnam War veteran from Bakersfield, as he toured the Capitol Rotunda.

The Honor Flight represented veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the post-Vietnam era.

Robert McAvoy, who served on the World War II-era USS San Diego — an anti-aircraft cruiser and one of the most decorated U.S. ships of that conflict — visited the Capitol for the first time alongside his son Greg.

“This country is the best thing in the world. I was 16 when I started out in World War II. And it was quite a trip. Lost a lot of men. And a lot of us came back to work shortly thanks to God,” said McAvoy. “We’re seeing what we fought for, all these Americans around us. It's something to behold.”

For the younger McAvoy, it was an emotional experience bringing his dad to Washington, D.C.

“It was our honor to push him to see these, every room we were in, every person we met. It’s just a wonderful experience,” Greg McAvoy said as he stood proudly behind his dad.

To learn more about the Honor Flight network, click here to visit the organizaton’s website.