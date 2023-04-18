U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a 25% increase in the number of migrants apprehended for crossing between officials ports of entry from Mexico last month. Despite the increase from February, the number remained lower than the encounters in March of 2022 and 2021.

Officials say the number of illegal crossings is expected to climb even higher in May when a policy of pandemic expulsions ends.

To help deal with that surge, the Biden administration is considering a plan to expedite asylum proceedings, but immigrant rights groups are pushing back

Along the Texas-Mexico border, Spectrum News has met many migrants who say they want asylum in the U.S. because they fear for their lives back home.

Johnny Javier Cabrera, a Honduran Migrant in El Paso, Texas, says gangs threatened to kill his family.

"We came to the U.S. by force because the gangs threatened to kill us, and they took our house away," said Cabrera. "My wife also lost her car. They stole everything from us."

To proceed with an asylum claim, migrants must establish that they have a credible fear of harm if they return home.

"In general, the the asylum official is asking the person, why they're afraid to go to their home country, what may have happened to them in their home country, and the reasons (that) they fear this action," Angela Morrison, a law professor at Texas A&M University School of Law, told Spectrum News.

"That can present some significant barriers for people who don't understand what the legal standard is, and may not understand exactly the significance of their responses," she continued.

Next month, the Biden administration is estimating the number of border crossings will surge past 10,000 a day when Title 42, a public health order that uses the pandemic as justification to turn away migrants, expires.

In anticipation of the surge at the border, the Department of Homeland Security started a pilot program this month to expedite those credible fear interviews for asylum seekers by conducting them at U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities.

But immigration advocates in Texas are worried because lawyers typically cannot enter those facilities.

"What we're doing is we're preventing people from having access to attorneys who can help them win their cases," said Priscilla Orta, a supervising attorney at Project Corazon, a program run by Lawyers for Good Government. "If you do get past the credible fear interview, your entire asylum process is done, so the (interview) is one of the single most important part of the asylum process."

In a statement to Spectrum News, a DHS spokesperson said, "As part of ongoing preparation efforts for the end of the CDC’s Title 42 public health Order, DHS will work with legal service providers to provide access to legal services for individuals who receive credible fear interviews in CBP custody."

“This administration will continue to look at every tool available to make asylum processing more efficient, while upholding due process and other protections, as Congress refuses to act to fix our decades-old broken immigration system," the statement continues.

DHS officials also emphasize that trained asylum officers will conduct the interviews. But Orta says it's not enough.

"You've put all of these care-giving duties on an organization that was never trained or equipped to do that," said Orta. "It's not fair to anyone involved, not to the migrants, nor to CBP."