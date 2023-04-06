"We used to say, ‘what if?' Now we say, 'what's next?’ And that's what we're going to focus on," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.

What is next?

When it comes to the topic of technology in Oneida County, Picente hopes the conversation is about more workers, more semiconductor industry students and more semiconductor supply chain companies.

“We already have nearly 2,000 people alone working in the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries right here in Oneida County. We need to capitalize on the emerging need for more supply chain companies. I'm proposing a first-in-the nation three-step plan to do just that," Picente said.

His proposals include devising a package of work training incentives that’s “above and beyond the state’s” for a company that chooses Oneida County.

Second, he wants county government to act aggressively for a company that comes to the county to help access federal funding in the CHIPS Act.

Third, he hopes to create a one-year tuition stipend at Mohawk Valley Community College in semiconductor industry studies.

“I think we're taking aggressive steps to attract more and to keep more of our young people in that field, and recognizing the growth of it," Picente said.

These proposals come after it was announced late last year that SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering, based in Albany, is going back to reintegrate with UAlbany.

"Our goal is to keep SUNY as a polytechnic institute that can train and educate, where they can educate and possibly train the next group of workers. So while that piece is something that burns, we're going to make it. We're going to make it work, and we're going to continue to focus on what we need in this community to grow jobs," said Picente.