Vice President Kamala Harris will visit one of the largest solar panel plants in America on Thursday, when she travels to the Qcells facility in Dalton, Ga., amid the White House’s tour of investments in clean energy, manufacturing and job creation.

According to senior White House officials, Harris will announce an agreement between Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy, one of the nation’s largest commercial solar companies, which owns and operates community solar plants and power storage facilities.

The agreement, officials said, is set to deliver 1.2 gigawatts of solar power, and will necessitate the manufacture of 2.5 million solar panels.

According to the White House, this is the largest community solar purchase in American history, and will generate enough solar energy to power 140,000 homes and businesses.

“This administration, under the president and vice president’s leadership, has really leaned in to making sure that the geography of opportunity, as we expand clean energy and climate solutions across the country, reaches every ZIP code,” a senior White House official said.

The announced partnership between Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy comes three months after Qcells announced a $2.5 billion plan to expand solar manufacturing in Georgia. That development, the company said, will expand its solar module production from 1.7 gigawatts in 2022 to 8.4 gigawatts by 2024. The expansion is expected to lead to 2,500 new jobs.

“My goal remains to make Georgia the world leader in advanced energy production….today secured the largest clean energy manufacturing project in American history, with thousands of solar jobs and billions of dollars on the way to Georgia,” Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., said in January.

Ossoff and Sen. Raphael Warnock, his fellow Senator from Georgia, worked together on the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act, which later became components of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act. That legislation created nearly 10 years of solar tax incentives that apparently led to this investment in Georgia — as well as what Qcells executive Scott Moskowitz called an expected “billions of dollars” in investment across the country.

According to White House officials, one-third of solar panels installed in the U.S. have been installed under the Biden-Harris administration.

Harris’s visit to Dalton comes amid the White House’s “Invest in America Tour,” in which Biden, Harris and other White House officials have visited communities and manufacturers benefitting from the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the American Rescue Plan.