Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he is running for the Republican nomination for president.

The former governor, who left office in January after two terms, made the announcement in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, calling on former President Donald Trump to drop out of the race in the wake of the Republican frontrunner’s indictment by Manhattan prosecutors.

Hutchinson was named U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas by President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s before serving three terms in Congress beginning in 1996. During the George W. Bush administration, Hutchinson served as the Drug Enforcement Administration administrator and in the Department of Homeland Security

“I’ve traveled the country for six months. I hear people talk about the leadership of our country and I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts,” Hutchinson said in the interview. “That inspires me when I see everyday Americans just saying ‘give us good leadership, give us common sense, consistent conservatism and optimism about our great country.’”

Hutchinson said while the court process plays out, Trump should step aside for the sake of the country.

“I’ve always said that people don’t have to step aside from public office if they’re under investigation, but if it reaches the point of criminal charges that have to be answered, the office is always more important than the person,” Hutchinson added.

Trump will be arraigned on criminal charges at a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday, according to his attorneys and court officials. The indictment is under seal, but the grand jury investigation focused on hush money payments to two women allegedly orchestrated by the former president during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He is the first former president to face criminal charges in U.S. history.

Previously, in a statement following news of the indictment, Hutchinson had said “Trump should not be the next President, but that should be decided by the voters” and not the court system.

Other than Trump and Hutchinson, only former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — who also served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration — and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswany have entered the Republican primary. Other possible contenders, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, have yet to officially announce.

