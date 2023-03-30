As many Republicans in Congress get behind former President Donald Trump's bid to reclaim the White House, a Texas lawmaker is going in a different direction.

He's become the first Republican on Capitol Hill to endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president–even though DeSantis has yet to announce his candidacy



Roy said that ten years ago, when he was chief of staff for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, he got to know DeSantis, who was a freshman House member at the time



Trump has taken notice frequently targeting the Florida governor, but recent polls show that it's still Trump's party for now

Trump had every reason last weekend to make Texas the site of the first rally of his latest presidential campaign. Republicans lead the Lone Star State and have the most electoral votes outside heavily Democratic California.

During his speech in Waco, Trump took time to single out the Texas Republicans in Congress who support him.

"Ronnie Jackson! Love him, Texas, because he's special," Trump said during his campaign stump speech in Texas.

"Michael Burgess just endorsed me. Thank you, Michael. Is Mike around here someplace? Pete, Sessions," said Trump.

One lawmaker who did not get a shout-out was Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, because he has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and attended fundraisers DeSantis recently headlined in Texas.

"This is a guy who I think represents a new generation of leadership. This is a guy who can serve eight years. This is a guy who won by a million and a half votes." said Roy. " There's a lot of excitement, enthusiasm around what the governor has done in Florida. And they're very interested in what he can do to take this country forward in that same vein.”

Although he's become the first Republican in Congress and in the Texas delegation to endorse DeSantis, Roy downplayed the idea that his decision could cause division within the delegation.

"Sen. Cruz, he's my dear friend, but he came in second in 2016. He doesn't get automatically, you know, he doesn't get anointed, and President Trump doesn't get anointed, and neither does Gov. DeSantis. You gotta go earn it," said Roy. "Primaries are healthy. I had 18 people in a primary field. It'll be good. Let's just see what happens."

Roy didn't think making an endorsement so early was politically risky, either. He's a member of the Freedom Caucus, one of the most conservative factions of the GOP conference and is often outspoken on the House floor.

"He hasn't minded courting controversy. That's been part of his effort in Congress to shake things up, so I think that many of the Republicans who backed him in his race won't be that surprised to see him bucking trends," said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston.

Although DeSantis has yet to formally announce a run for the White House, he's been touring Texas and other states as a candidate.

