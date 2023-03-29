Even a breezy, March day did not stop Tanya Gagne from taking a stroll along Rockaway Beach Tuesday afternoon.

She loves the water, which is one of the reasons the circus performer was a lifeguard growing up in New Hampshire.

“I was a lifeguard in my teens and it’s a great job, especially when you love the beach,” Gagne said. “And it’s really important to have lifeguards here.”

That is especially true with summer approaching amid a national lifeguard shortage, which has been driven in part by low wages. It forced the city to close some pools, cut hours at others and shut down some swim instruction programs last summer.

That could change this year, as city lifeguards are set to see a bump in their wages.

“They should be paid more than that,” Gagne said. “I was paid more in the 90s to lifeguard at a lake, a town lake in New Hampshire,."

In a deal struck last month between the city and District Council 37, a union representing municipal workers, including lifeguards, a new contract includes five raises of at least 3%, two of which are retroactive.

The deal would impact about 90,000 municipal employees if ratified, and by the summer, it would make permanent a one-time raise Mayor Eric Adams implemented last summer for lifeguards.

First-year and second-year lifeguards would make nearly $19.50 an hour.

“I started as a weekend lifeguard for the city in 1979. I worked on Wall Street,” long-time lifeguard Janet Fash said. “Every Saturday we would head on the A train to Rockaway Beach.”

Fash, who has been a lifeguard for around 40 years, does not do it because of money.

“I continue to do it because we make a difference each and every day,” Fash said.

However, Fash does think a pay raise for lifeguards will entice more to come on board, among other things.

“Once they do it, they’re going to love the job,” Fash said. “And the raise certainly helps, but also having the training be in different pools and more accessibility to training.”

Additionally, returning lifeguards will also receive a $1,000 bonus if they work at least four days a week through Aug. 18, which Gagne said is a step in the right direction.

“I think you wouldn’t have a shortage of lifeguards if it paid better,” Gagne said.

The 90,000 municipal employees covered in the deal would receive wage increases of more than 16% for the life of the contract. District Council 37 says it will know the results of the contract ratification vote at some point on Friday.