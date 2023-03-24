The Biden-Harris Administration is running a full-court press over the next three weeks as part of an “Investing in America” tour seeking to highlight investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, job creation and lowering costs for American families.

Officials and Cabinet members from across the administration will crisscross the country, visiting communities benefitting from federal programs.

President Joe Biden will kick off the tour on March 28 with a trip to Durham, N.C., to visit semiconductor producer Wolfspeed. Last year, Wolfspeed announced a $5 billion plan to build a manufacturing facility in Chatham County.

Phase one of that project is expected to be complete in 2024, and anticipated to cost $1.3 billion. By the end of the decade, Wolfspeed expects to occupy more than one million square feet over 445 acres, and plans to create about 1,800 jobs. It also seeks to obtain funding from the CHIPS and Science Act, the Biden administration's bill which provides $280 billion in federal funding for domestic semiconductor research and manufacturing.

Next week will also see Cabinet members jumping across the U.S. to highlight programs.

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will also travel to North Carolina next week respectively visiting communities that will have greater access to clean water, and manufacturers producing fiber optic cable intended to ease high-speed internet access.

Mitch Landrieu, a White House senior advisor overseeing funding from President Biden's infrastructure bill, will visit Nashville, to talk about safer, smarter transportation and electric vehicle manufacturing, while Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will go to Puerto Rico to discuss modernization of the island’s power grid.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma to talk about airport and air traffic control safety and infrastructure improvements, including improved runway designs, while Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will go to Houston, Texas, visting an orphaned well site that is being plugged.

Overall, the administration plans to visit more than 20 states, with visits from Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, cabinet members and senior administration officials over the next three weeks.