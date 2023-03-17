Congressional lawmakers, including New Yorkers, are gearing up to question the head of TikTok at a hearing scheduled for next week.

The hearing comes as speculation over TikTok’s future is only intensifying, with the Biden White House reportedly threatening to ban the app if its Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes in the company.

Leaders in both parties continue to raise concerns that TikTok presents a security threat, with fears that U.S. consumer data could potentially end up in the hands of the Chinese government.

What You Need To Know The TikTok CEO is set to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee next Thursday at 10 a.m.



The hearing comes as speculation over TikTok’s future is only intensifying, with the Biden White House reportedly threatening to ban the app if its Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes in the company



Among other things, Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke said she wants to know if the Chinese government has access to user data of U.S. consumers on TikTok



Separately, Clarke is preparing legislation focused on the algorithms that social media companies — including TikTok — utilize

“If they have access to it, then there should be something done and done immediately,” said Queens Rep. Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke will be questioning TikTok’s CEO next week. Among other things, she said she wants to know about any access the Chinese government has to user data.

Clarke calls the White House’s demand that TikTok’s Chinese owners sell their stakes the right decision at the right time.

“We’ve given TikTok more than enough time to comply with American standards. And it’s clear that we’re in a very hostile global, geopolitical dynamic as a nation with China,” she said.

TikTok has pushed back, saying a change of ownership would not lead to any new restrictions on data flows.

The move by the White House comes as lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are pushing legislation that could lead to punishing or outright banning TikTok.

Separately, Clarke is preparing legislation focused on the algorithms that social media companies — including TikTok — utilize. She wants more transparency so consumers understand what they’re seeing on the apps and why.

“I’m worried about all of the challenges that Americans are facing with addiction, and the types of behaviors that are perpetuated through the algorithms,” she said.

The TikTok CEO is set to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee next Thursday at 10 a.m.