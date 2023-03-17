It was a rare moment of unity on Capitol Hill Friday when President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., attended a St. Patrick's Day celebration together.

What You Need To Know It was a rare moment of unity on Capitol Hill Friday when President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., attended a St. Patrick's Day celebration together McCarthy never said the exact words during his remarks in front of Biden, but everyone knew what he is implying—the federal government was just months away from hitting its borrowing limit



The two leaders have a difference of opinion regarding the issue, as the president is proposing that the debt limit be increased with no strings attached, whereas McCarthy has insisted that spending cuts be tied to any additional borrowing



They may not have found an agreement on who bleeds green more or a way to avoid the U.S. hitting its debt ceiling, but they were able to unite around the spirit of Saint Patrick's Day

And in the holiday's spirit, Speaker McCarthy managed to joke about one of the biggest issues standing between them.

McCarthy never said the exact words during his remarks in front of Biden, but everyone knew what he is implying—the federal government was just months away from hitting its borrowing limit.

The two leaders have a difference of opinion regarding the issue. The president is proposing that the debt limit be increased with no strings attached, whereas McCarthy has insisted that spending cuts be tied to any additional borrowing.

"A clash is brewing between the president and I, of what we should do, of what the ramification would be for the country in the coming months," said McCarthy. "And I think you might be able to settle this for us, which one of us is more Irish."

During the lunchtime gathering, McCarthy exchanged some lighthearted banter with the Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, or Taoiseach, about his Irish ancestry.

They may not have found an agreement on who bleeds green more or a way to avoid the U.S. hitting its debt ceiling, but they were able to unite around the spirit of Saint Patrick's Day.

McCarthy, Biden and Varadkar connected while enjoying a meal and listening to traditional Irish music.

The Irish leader presented Biden with a bowl of shamrocks earlier in the day, continuing a tradition that began in 1952. The White House dyed the South Lawn fountain green as part of the visit.

McCarthy and Biden embraced the chance for unity during their remarks Friday.

"I agree with the speaker; there's no reason we can't find common ground, there's no reason we can't hope to change this direction, the extremes both our parties are pushing. I think it's important," said Biden.

Biden has said he plans to visit the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland soon, to mark the 25th anniversary of the U.S. brokered Good Friday Agreement, which was crucial in ending the decades of conflicts caused by Great Britain's governance of Northern Ireland.