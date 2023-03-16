A new lawsuit has been filed against the New York state Office of Cannabis Management.

Behind the lawsuit is a group with people who initially planned to apply for dispensary licenses, doctors who say the medical cannabis program has been neglected and others.

The lawsuit challenges the office's authority to set policy, arguing the regulations need to come from the state Legislature.

They're asking a judge to open up dispensary applications to all applicants, not just justice-involved candidates.

The group also wants the state to be tougher on enforcement of illegal sales.

Spectrum News 1 reached out to OCM for comment but haven't heard back.

Earlier on Thursday, another adult-use retail dispensary opened in New York, this time in Ithaca.

It's now the second adult-use dispensary to open upstate this year after one in Binghamton last month.