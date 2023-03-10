The city is planning to launch a pilot plan to give delivery workers a place to rest and recharge. The plan is to turn existing infrastructure into what they call “Street Deliveristas Hubs.”

The plan, however, is already facing opposition.

“I think it sounds very good actually,” said delivery worker Eric Lezama. “People like me, we need those kind of locations to charge our battery, phone, rest little bit.”

What You Need To Know One of the locations for the planned hubs is an old newsstand on 72nd Street and Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side



Using a $1 million in federal grant money to start, it would give some of the estimated 65,000 app-based delivery workers in the city some place to sit, relax and recharge their phones, e-bikes and e-scooters



A community board on the Upper West Side is pushing back

One of the locations for the planned hubs is an old newsstand on 72nd Street and Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Using a $1 million in federal grant money to start, it would give some of the estimated 65,000 app-based delivery workers in the city some place to sit, relax and recharge their phones, e-bikes and e-scooters.

“This is a neighborhood that depends on these deliveristas — it’s a well to do neighborhood… we’ve got a lot of shops,” said longtime UWS resident Elliot Powell.

“We need those places. Sometimes it’s very cold. We don’t have no place to eat,” Lezama said.

The plan — announced in October by Mayor Eric Adams and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — is popular among advocates like Ligia Guallpa, the executive director of the Workers Justice Project.

“We’re hopeful that when the community sees that we’re building a design and a plan to address their concerns and make the community better, we will get better results,” Guallpa said.

While the project is still in its infancy, Community Board 7 on the Upper West Side is pushing back. The majority of the board voted against the planned location at 72nd Street and Broadway.

In a resolution, CB7 explained its reasons, including:

The potential for too much congestion as the area is already a nexus of three subway lines and bus lines

The 72nd street transit hub is already among the top 5% of transit hubs in the City in terms of ridership

There are concerns over lithium-ion batteries and the fire danger they have proven to pose

There is also a lack of clarity about which city agency would be responsible for the hub.

In a statement, the NYC Parks Department — one of the city agencies involved in the creation of the deliveristas hub on 72nd — said, “We’re proud to be part of a creative, first-of-its-kind effort to support app-based delivery workers and use our public spaces in a new way.”

“We look forward to presenting a completed design to the community board,” the statement continued.

The community board’s vote is merely advisory. It does not carry veto power.

The city also plans to build a deliverista worker hub in City Hall Park and to renovate a worker center in Williamsburg for deliveristas.

No timeline has been given on the rollout of these “Street Deliveristas Hubs.”