The New York state Cannabis Control Board and the Office of Cannabis Management will double the number of adult-use licenses in the state from 150 to 300, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Thursday.

The office has so far received about 900 applications for licenses and has issued 66 provisional ones. The Office of Cannabis Management will make recommendations in April to the board on the majority of the remaining applications in the areas of the state not impacted by a court-ordered injunction.

“With this expansion, more entrepreneurs will be able to participate in the first wave of this industry, allowing them to capitalize on the growing demand for cannabis products,” said Tremaine Wright, chair of the Cannabis Control Board.“As more businesses enter this market, the innovation and competition will increase, leading to better quality experiences for consumers. The expansion of New York's cannabis market will benefit everyone involved in this exciting industry.”

The licenses will increase proportionally in each region of the state.

“Doubling the amount of available Conditional Adult-Use Dispensary Licenses will help kickstart the growth of New York’s cannabis industry,” said Damian Fagon, chief equity officer of the Office of Cannabis Management. “More stores means more locations for New York farmers to sell their harvests, more convenience for New York customers to make the right decisions and purchase safer and legal products, and twice as many opportunities for New Yorkers harmed by over-policing during cannabis prohibition.”

The first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the state opened in the Southern Tier in February.