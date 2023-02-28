State lawmakers are looking to delay creating a campaign finance system that is similar to New York City’s.

Although the system was approved nearly three years ago, lawmakers now say they wouldd like to delay publicly financed elections in New York state.

“There are obviously conversations that are being had. We have not as a conference had a broad conversation,” Democratic Majority Leader of the New York State Senate, Andréa Stewart-Cousins, said. “But I am aware of a variety of issues that people have brought up.”

The system took effect after the election last year. It lowers contribution limits from donors, and sets up a public matching system that incentivizes candidates to raise money within their districts.

“There is absolutely no reason to delay a program that is already underway,” Joanna Zdanys, Senior Counsel in the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, said. “The public financing program launched in November of last year. Candidates are already opting into the program. And this is a program that New York voters not just have called on for years, but overwhelmingly support.”

In her executive budget for the coming year, Gov. Hochul allocated $25 million for the program, plus another nearly $15 million for staff and administration.

But the New York State Assembly is expected to have newly drawn district maps before the 2024 election. And that has raised concerns that candidates will not be able to raise in-district matching funds, since they will not know what those districts will look like until closer to the election.

“Well certainly the Assembly is still going through a redistricting situation. So it’s part of the things that people are talking about,” Stewart-Cousins said.

Supporters of the programs say it is the only way to level the playing field and get big money out of politics.

“It also is a response to a campaign funding status quo that overwhelmingly prioritizes the voices and needs of the wealthiest donors and leaves out every day New Yorkers,” Zdaynys said.

If lawmakers were to approve a delay, it would likely come as part of a larger state budget deal. The budget is due April 1.