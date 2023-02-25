The business improvement district along 125th Street in Harlem is still trying to recover from the pandemic.

The goal is to bring more stores, attractions and people to the area.

"This work is ongoing, it's ongoing, and it's work that's trial and error," 125th Street BID President Barbara Askins said. "After COVID, we're all in a new time, a new space. And we're figuring it out."

When the mayor stopped in the neighborhood this week, one of the big issues discussed was quality of life, including crime reduction within the community and around nearby businesses. That includes the Renaissance Hotel, which is opening on 125th Street.

But there's one new business that is not be greeted with open arms by the BID.

The state has announced it has signed a lease and plans to allow a marijuana dispensary to open at a building on 125th Street across from the Apollo Theater.

Some local elected officials and the BID complained they did get enough info beforehand.

The state has said a dispensary will not bring down the neighborhood, but instead bring in an economic boost.

The BID is hoping to get more details from state representatives in the near future.

In the meantime, the 125th Street BID says it will continue to team up with the city to beautify the shopping strip and address quality-of-life issues like removing graffiti and increasing lightning.