ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Paying for the essentials is becoming harder for some, especially people with limited capacity and a fixed income.

One local government is offering immediate relief.

The clothing and shoes people buy for $110 or less in Monroe County will no longer be taxed. Lawmakers voted to end the 4% sales tax the county assesses on those buys. Footwear and clothing under $110 are already exempt from the state's 4% sales tax.

“Clothing is as essential as food. With record inflation our residents need relief from the high costs of basic necessities like clothing, shoes, eyeglasses, coats and hats." said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

The county legislature is also delivering relief for those struggling to remain in their homes by expanding eligibility for real property tax exemptions.

Seniors, people with disabilities and those with limited income will see their property taxes cut in half. That applies to people with incomes up to $50,000. The tax break will taper for those with incomes that rise to $58,400.

"We are doing so while still maintaining our investments in public health, public safety, workforce development and infrastructure," said Bello.

The county projects 11% more taxpayers will be eligible for the property tax relief.