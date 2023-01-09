Hundreds have been arrested in Brazil after laying siege to the nation's Congress and rampaging through other federal buildings.

The chaos was fueled by far-right former President Jair Blosonaro's false claims of election fraud.

In the U.S., some Congressional Democrats drew parallels to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection which saw a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"The fascist terrorist attack on Brazil’s Democracy this weekend was uncannily familiar to the Jan. 6 attack on our transfer of power following a free and fair election," Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., said in a statement to Spectrum News. "Accountability and prosecution must follow in Brazil as it has in the U.S. Anyone who planned or aided the destructive Brazilian riots from Florida should be expelled immediately."

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., tweeted: "Like #January6th, this was another blow to Democracy caused by another #BigLie."

Amid the riots, Bolsonaro has been in Florida​ following his election loss. His wife told CNN Brazil on Monday that he has been hospitalized in Central Florida.

Bolsonaro's son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, has met with former President Donald Trump and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who has long repeated the false claims of election fraud in Brazil. Trump, a Bolosonaro ally, has been silent on the violence in Brazil.

President Joe Biden called the situation in Brazil "outrageous," and has pledged his continued support to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

"I condemn the assault on Democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil," Biden said in a statement on Twitter. "Brazil’s Democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined."

But some in Congress say Bolsonaro shouldn't be able to stay in the U.S., including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who also invoked the Jan. 6 riot in her condemnation of the uprising.

"Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil," the progressive wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "We must stand in solidarity with [President Lula's] democratically elected government. The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida."