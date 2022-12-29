New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced the first sales of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis in the state's history.

The governor's office said the first sale took place at Housing Works Cannabis Co. in New York City. The first purchase was made by Chris Alexander, executive director of New York's Office of Cannabis Management, a former advocate who spent years fighting for, and crafting the bill that legalized cannabis in the Empire State in 2021.

"The first legal adult-use cannabis sales mark a historic milestone in New York's cannabis industry," Gov. Hochul said in a statement. "Today is only the beginning, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to solidify New York as a national model for the safe, equitable and inclusive industry we are now building."

Hochul's office said Thursday's sale serves as both the official opening of New York's legal cannabis market and the start of a new stream of tax revenue that will be invested in communities across the state to support public schools, addiction services, mental health services, housing and other community-based programs.