Guillén's family said she was sexually harassed before she was reported missing in April 2020. The body of the 20-year-old Houston native was found two months later. She was murdered by a peer.

Her death sparked a movement that inspired service members to come forward and share their experiences of sexual violence in the military. Those stories also included expressing disappointment in the way the chain of command handled their allegations.

“It was a failed system, and soldiers were afraid to report,” Natalie Khawam, the attorney representing Vanessa Guillen’s family, told Spectrum News. "Those men and women are serving our country, they shouldn't be afraid of anything, they're signed up to take a bullet for our country. The last thing they need to worry about is being abused while they're at serving at the base, or harassed.”

The proposed reforms would include stripping military commanders of their authority to prosecute service members for major offenses, including murder. Instead, an independent, professional prosecutor would decide whether to bring charges. It would also mean commanders could no longer have a say in jury selection or the decision to call specific witnesses.

“When you look at surveys of military service members, they don't trust their chain of command in handling legal decisions, nor should they," Josh Connolly, the executive director of the I Am Vanessa Guillen Foundation, said. "This will allow for an objective, impartial decision-maker to make those decisions. So it's going to put more trust in the system."

Guillen’s family has pushed for changes ever since her death. An independent investigation examining the command climate and culture into Fort Hood found there was a “permissive environment for sexual assault and sexual harassment” and that leadership “knew or should have known of the high risk” of such crimes to female soldiers.

The Department of Defense’s annual report on sexual assault in the military found that an estimated 29% of active duty women surveyed experienced an incident of sexual harassment in 2021.

Advocates hope the changes under the defense bill mark a major turning point for overhauling the military justice system.

“Vanessa's legacy is obviously so powerful because there's so many soldiers that not only identified themselves with Vanessa, but are now protected because of Vanessa,” Khawam said. “That way they can feel like they have some kind of relief and some kind of protections that they never had before.”

The House passed the bill last week in a 350-80 vote. The Senate is expected to take up the legislation in the coming weeks to send to President Joe Biden's desk.​