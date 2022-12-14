BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council is addressing an increase in unlicensed marijuana shops popping up around the city.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council passed a resolution that sets up a process to write rules and regulations for marijuana sales in Buffalo. It's a response to concerns about unregulated stores opening in South Buffalo and the Lovejoy District. Some of them are selling and distributing marijuana products within hundreds of feet of school and residential zones, according to the council.

Council members say this resolution and any future legislation are not anti-marijuana, but pro-public safety as the city and state continue to work out details on how the market will become legally established.

The council is also asking the New York Office of Cannabis Management to ban any stores that open before the license roll-out from getting licenses in the future.