The U.S. Senate on Monday moved one step closer to codifying same-sex marriage protections into law, voting 61-35 in favor of adding an amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act to protect religious liberties.

What You Need To Know The U.S. Senate, with a 61-35 vote, moved Monday to add amendments protecting religious liberty to a law codifying same-sex marriage protections



The move sets up a final Senate vote on the amended bill, expected later this week; should that pass, the Respect for Marriage Act would return to the House of Represenatives for a final vote



The House of Representatives passed its version of the Respect for Marriage Act in July, with 47 Republicans joining all present Democrats



The two-pronged law woud require the federal government to recognize marriages by law, should they be legal in the state in which they were performed, and guarantee that valid marriages between two individuals are given full faith and credit, regardless of the couple’s sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin; however, it does not require states to change their own laws for issuing marriage licenses

The move sets up a final Senate vote on the amended bill, expected later this week. Should it receive enough support, the Respect for Marriage Act would then go to the House of Representatives for a final vote, where it is widely expected to pass, before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.

"This Senate just voted to move forward on the Respect for Marriage Act to send a message to Americans everywhere: No matter who you are or who you love, you deserve dignity and equal treatment under the law," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted immediately following the vote.

This Senate just voted to move forward on the Respect for Marriage Act to send a message to Americans everywhere:



No matter who you are or who you love, you deserve dignity and equal treatment under the law. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 29, 2022

The House of Representatives passed their version of a bill legalizing same-sex marriage in July, with 47 Republicans joining all present Democrats. But action on the bill stalled in the Senate, where Republicans expressed concerns that the bill would, as written, infringe on the rights of religious groups and organizations that do not support same-sex marriage.

In mid-November, a bipartisan group of Senators introduced an amendment that, in part, ensure religious non-profits would not be required to facilitate marriages that go against their beliefs, and further makes clear “that the bill does not require or authorize the federal government to recognize polygamous marriages.”

Senators added clarifying language that would prevent the bill “from being used to diminish or repeal” any religious liberty provisions awarded in the Constitution or under federal law, and states that an organization’s tax-exempt status may not be altered under the bill, provided that status “does not arise from a marriage.”

Those additions, spearheaded by Democrats Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Republican Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., were enough to pick up a debate-ending, filibuster-avoiding 12 Republican votes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Monday’s vote officially added those religious protections to the Respect for Marriage Act. Still, a large group of Republicans argued the protections still don’t go far enough, with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, proposing a further amendment that would “prohibit the federal government from retaliating against any person or group for adhering to sincerely held religious beliefs and moral convictions about marriage.”

“In no way would my amendment impair the RFMA's ability to perform its simple, stated purpose: to protect same-sex marriage against an extremely unlikely scenario in which the Supreme Court one day decides to overturn Obergefell,” Lee wrote in part, referring to the 2015 Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges that protected the right to same-sex marriage. “My amendment adds protections without creating the type of zero-sum dynamic—a virtual tug-of-war between same-sex marriage and religious freedom—that would surely follow from the bill’s passage in its current form.”

Texas Sen. John Cornyn agreed with Lee, saying on the Senate floor ahead of Monday’s vote that “it's not just individuals with deeply held religious beliefs who will have a target placed on their back, it is also religious institutions themselves.”

“This legislation does not move the needle in terms of the rights of same-sex couples. They can already marry in every state in the country. And this bill doesn't change that,” Cornyn continued, encouraging the Senate to allow further votes on more amendments proposed by his GOP colleagues. “All it will do is force religious organizations to make an impossible choice: abandon your beliefs or face the wrath of the U.S. government.”

The Respect for Marriage Act has a two-pronged goal, according to a bipartisan group of senators; first, to require the federal government to recognize marriages by law should they be legal in the state in which they were performed, and to “guarantee that valid marriages between two individuals are given full faith and credit, regardless of the couple’s sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.”

The bill does not, however, require states to change their laws in order to issue marriage licenses. It also ensures that religious non-profits will not be required to facilitate marriages that go against their beliefs, and further makes clear “that the bill does not require or authorize the federal government to recognize polygamous marriages.”