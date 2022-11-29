LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council approved a pay raise for hundreds of workers at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Tuesday.

Ten bargaining units under the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, or Local 18, will receive the new contract — a four-year agreement that lasts through 2026. Workers’ salary will increase by at least 2.5% each year and as much as 10% each year, depending on inflation.

The workers, dozens of whom showed up at Tuesday’s council meeting, will also receive a 3% bonus this year as a one-time inflation offset.

Gus Corona, business manager for Local 18, told the council that the contract keeps the utility competitive with the rest of the industry.

“We’re doing everything we can to retain the highly qualified and highly trained personnel that we have here at the DWP, and this contract will ensure for the next four years we’ll be able to do that,” Corona said.