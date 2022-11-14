Fresh from their triumphs on Election Day, dozens of newly-elected lawmakers descended on Capitol Hill Monday.

With the outcome of some House races still uncertain, it’s not a full class yet, as around 19 races have yet to be called. But the new members gathering for their orientation are savoring the moment.

Wiley Nickel flipped a red seat blue in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Our message about getting out there and working across the aisle was something that resonated with voters," Nickel told Spectrum News. "And something I hope more folks here in Washington takes to heart because people are tired of the extremes on the far left and the far right.”

Iraq War veteran Wesley Hunt, a Republican, won in Houston, an area that has changed due to a growth in population -- heavily favoring the party.

"To be a part of this next wave of military leaders that are serving in the halls of Congress – I think that's going to be my biggest contribution to the Texas delegation,” Wesley said.

Incoming freshman Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat from Florida, will be both the youngest and first member of Generation Z to serve in Congress.

“Gen-Z and Millennials make up a third of this country," Frost told Spectrum News. "We are nowhere near a third of the government. Both local and federal. I think it’s important to have that perspective at the table."

Thanks to incumbent Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto winning reelection on Saturday, Democrats will remain in narrow control of the Senate. But as of Monday, their path to keep their House majority is narrowing.

Still, Democrats' unexpectedly strong showing on Election Day set off internal power struggles among Republicans, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., still trying to round up the votes to become House Speaker should his party retake the chamber.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is expected to lead the Senate Republicans once again, though some members of his caucus are pushing to delay a vote for the party's leadership.

The new term starts Jan. 3, 2023, but there’s a lot on the plate of the lame duck Congress including government funding, aid to Ukraine and possibly a vote on same-sex marriage.