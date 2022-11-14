Although votes are still being counted and several congressional races have yet to be called, Republicans are still expected to control the House of Representatives – by a much smaller margin than they had previously hoped.

As the country still awaits the full results of last week's election to determine how slim the Republican majority is, GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is chasing votes to be elected Speaker of the House, a position held by Democrat Nancy Pelosi since 2019.

What You Need To Know House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is seeking the role of House Speaker should Republicans win control of Congress



Republicans predicting a "red wave" in last week's elections – one which would sweep them into power in both chambers of Congress – instead saw Democrats retain their Senate majority, and may only control the House with the slimmest of margins



On Capitol Hill on Monday, with key House races still outstanding, McCarthy admitted that it's going to be a "tight majority" should they win control of the House



If Republicans end up in the majority, Mccarthy would need 218 Republican votes to be handed the gavel; House Republicans are set to hold leadership elections Tuesday

"The American people are ready for a majority that will offer a new direction that will put America back on track. Republicans are ready to deliver it," McCarthy said on election night just one week ago, despite the "red wave" he and other Republicans predicted never materialized..

On Monday, McCarthy maintained that level of optimism, though he admitted should they win the majority, it's going to be "tight."

"One thing you got to think about, it's gonna be a tight majority, so everyone's gonna have to work together," McCarthy told reporters after a Republican House leadership candidate forum on Capitol Hill. "We'll be successful as a team and we'll get defeated as an individual."

Some Republican members have publicly questioned the idea of McCarthy becoming the next speaker.

"Kevin is FLIGHT over FIGHT when the chips are down," Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wrote on Twitter last week. "He is not a Speaker for these times."

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, a former chair of the House Freedom Caucus, was also quick to rain on McCarthy's leadership dreams.

“I would say maybe not so fast," Biggs said on The Absolute Truth Wednesday. "Maybe we should have a good discussion within the confines of our internal body."

McCarthy did pick up support Monday from one prominent figure in the Republican caucus: Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conservative firebrand and vocal member of the House GOP.

“When we have this razor-thin majority, nothing can get passed without the conservative wing. So it’s foolish even to think that we don’t have control. We can elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker and conservatives will still have a strong voice because bills can’t get passed without us. This means we have to work together,” Greene said on War Room.

On Capitol Hill, Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma told reports that he’s been “whipping” for McCarthy, saying that the Republican leader has “added seats every time he's been a leader." Cole also praised his fundraising and candidate recruitment abilities.

House Republicans members are set to meet Tuesday to hold caucus elections. Mccarthy only needs to win a majority of votes to keep his bid for speaker on track. The real challenge comes in January when the entire House votes for speaker.

If Republicans are in the majority, Mccarthy would need 218 Republican votes to be handed the gavel.

“I think it's safe to say that McCarthy probably has a majority of his party, maybe not all the Freedom Caucus, maybe some disgruntled members about the election, but we haven't seen a viable alternative candidate running for nominee. But the floor vote is going to be crucial,” Matt Green, a professor of politics at The Catholic University of America, told Spectrum News.

Seven years ago, Mccarthy ended his bid for House Speaker after the Freedom Caucus announced it would not support him. He's now hoping to avoid a repeat of that defeat.

House Democrats are scheduled to hold their leadership elections on Nov. 30. Compared to Republicans, Democrats have been quiet about their path forward amid questions about Speaker Pelosi's future.

Prior to the election, Pelosi told CNN that the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, will inform any decisions about her future.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Pelosi said she will reach a decision before Nov. 30, but would not tip her hand until after the results of this election are determined.

"Any decision to run is about family and also my colleagues," she said. "And what we want to do is go forward in a very unified way, as we go forward to prepare for the Congress at hand and then, after some respite, get ready for the next election."

"So, my decision will then be rooted in what – the wishes of my family and the wishes of my Caucus," Pelosi continued. "But none of it will be very much considered until we see what the outcome of all of this is."

"But there are all kinds of ways to exert influence," Pelosi said. "I mean... Speaker has awesome power, but I will always have influence."

But, she said, she was focused on finishing the remaining Congressional term.

"There are only so many hours a day, only so many hours in the day," she said. "We are so completely focused on our political time, our official time, on making sure that we win and prepare for the lame duck, whether it's debt ceiling, or whether it's other legislation that is necessary for the people as we go forward."

"So, I have a day job," she joked, adding: "And, again, part of it is to be the political leader and to get us the best possible victory, and then not worrying about my future, but for the future of the American people."

When asked if she thought McCarthy had what it took to be speaker Pelosi said, "Why would I make a judgement about something that may or may not happen," adding: "No, I don't think he has it, but that's up to his own people to make a decision as to how they want to be led."