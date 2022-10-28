President Joe Biden made another trip to upstate New York on Thursday to tout the long term investment that Micron, a chip manufacturer, is making in the Central New York region. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, a Republican, said leaders on the federal, state and local level “put politics aside” to help get this deal over the finish line.

McMahon told Capital Tonight that the visit from the president was a “community-wide celebration” of four years of work to get investment in the White Pines Commerce Park. Micron will invest $100 billion in the Clay based commerce park over the next 20 years to build a chip manufacturing plant.

The deal, McMahon argues, came together thanks in part to federal and state level legislation that helped “even the playing field” with the rest of the world and other states like North Carolina and Michigan.

Despite the long term nature of the plan, McMahon said Micron has already started to invest in the community. The chip manufacturer has already invested in the county’s regional STEAM school, which is geared to science and math topics and the arts.

“They’re the right partner. We could not ask for a better partner,” McMahon added.

The Micron development is expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs, including about 9,000 high-paying jobs within the company.