Employees of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Chelsea protested for the second consecutive day Tuesday after alleging the location had unsanitary working conditions.

The union representing the workers, Workers United, claims the company has failed to respond to urgent health and safety issues at the location, including a moldy ice machine and bed bugs.

“Starbucks Roastery workers went on strike over health and safety issues that we have been dealing with ever since winning our union vote in April,” Laura Garza, a Starbucks worker of 22 years, said in a statement Wednesday. “This includes a moldy ice machine that we are not equipped to properly remediate, and which are still in current use, as well as the more recent situation with bed bugs being found in the Roastery since this past Sunday. Proper protocols and communication to partners regarding bed bugs has been scarce and we are left in the dark. All the while, we haven’t heard from Starbucks about bargaining our contract.”

A Starbucks spokesperson said the company arranged for pest control service to inspect and treat the property on Monday. The inspectors found no infestation or insect activity, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added the store’s ice machines are frequently cleaned, and last week during routine maintenance, management discovered a wiring issue with one machine. They had the unit replaced within 48 hours, the spokesperson said.

“The health and safety of our partners and our customers is our number one priority,” the spokesperson said.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, who represents parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, stood with union members in support of Wednesday’s protest.

“Starbucks is trying to bust this union. They’ve been an unfair employer. They’re also endangering public health,” Nadler said.

The Chelsea Starbucks on Ninth Avenue on 15th Street was the first location in the city to unionize earlier this year. There are now seven unionized Starbucks in the city and more than 250 across the country. It is also one of three Roastery locations in the country, which are larger than regular locations and serve more menu items.

The strike comes after the company announced that a new 23,000-square-foot, three-floor Starbucks Reserve will open in the Empire State Building next month.