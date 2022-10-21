President Joe Biden will visit Syracuse next week to see where computer memory chip specialist Micron Technology plans a $100 billion investment in the region to build a chip manufacturing facility and create thousands of jobs, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed Friday.

Micron announced two weeks ago it will spend that money over a 20-year period on a new megafab at the White Pine Commerce Park, a 1,200-acre site near Caughdenoy Road and state Route 31 near Syracuse. The company plans to build four 600,000-square-foot “clean rooms," which will be roughly 40 football fields in size, making it one of the largest construction projects in North America with construction spending of $31 billion and 5,600 related construction jobs. About 9,000 jobs will be created for people working directly for Micron.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra credited Biden, as well as the CHIPS and Science Act, which spends tens of billions of dollars to jumpstart America’s semiconductor industry, for setting the foundation for the plant. That law was spearheaded by New York's Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader. Schumer, up for re-election this year, likened the announcement to an “Erie Canal moment" for Central New York.

"Thanks to our nation-leading Green CHIPS Legislation, the federal CHIPS and Science Act, and up to $100 billion in private investment from Micron, we are establishing a global chips manufacturing capital right here in New York," Gov. Hochul said in a statement. "This project is going to transform our state's economy with nearly 50,000 new on-site and prevailing wage construction jobs and billions of dollars in economic impact over the next 20 years. As a champion for working New Yorkers and a fellow Syracuse University alum, I welcome President Biden back to Onondaga County to see how Micron's investment is reviving manufacturing in New York and witness one of the largest economic development projects in U.S. history."

A visit from Biden comes after the president visited Poughkeepsie to celebrate IBM’s $20 billion investment, which will cover research, development and manufacturing of semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence across the Hudson Valley region over the next decade.