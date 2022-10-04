President Joe Biden will visit the Hudson Valley and New York City on Thursday, Spectrum News 1 has learned.

In Poughkeepsie, Biden will visit IBM to discuss job creation in the region. He will then attend a Democratic National Committee event in New Jersey and a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in New York City.

The visit will come just days after semiconductor-maker Micron announced plans to invest up to $100 billion over two decades to build a new megafab near Syracuse, estimated to create tens of thousands of jobs for the region, including 9,000 direct positions. In a statement, Biden touted the announcement as “another win for America.”

Earlier this year, Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act, investing tens of billions of dollars into the U.S. semiconductor industry. U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer was one of the bill’s main champions.

The Hudson Valley is home to three closely watched congressional races that could prove pivotal in determining who controls the U.S. House of Representatives next year.