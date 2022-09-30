President Joe Biden on Friday reflected on the pride and possibilites that America has before it during the White House’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Biden’s remarks in the East Room of the White House included a brief celebration of legislation and orders that he argued have greatly helped the Latino community — as well as all Americans — including infrastructure bills and measures intended to combat inflation. But he also promised to “fix the immigration system, for good, providing a pathway for Dreamers.”

“I don’t know what people expect, when your mom’s taking you across the Rio Grande — to say, no mom, I’m staying here, I’m not going…c’mon, this is bizarre,” Biden said, noting that he seeks to open pathways for temporary status holders, farm workers and essential workers in a bid that also serves to boost business.

He also called for Congress to establish museums celebrating the Latino community on the National Mall, saying that “it’s time, as a reflection of the important role each plays in the fabric of our nation,” Biden said, saying that the people assembled in that room were “proof that Hispanic history is American history.”

The president was introduced by his wife, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who also took time to honor Ada Limón, the 24th Poet Laureat of the United States and the first Latina to hold the title.

“What I love about Ava’s poetry is how she sees the sacred in the mundane moments of our lives,” the first lady said, before reciting a portion of Limón’s poem, “Dead Stars”:

Look, we are not unspectacular things.

We’ve come this far, survived this much. What

would happen if we decided to survive more? To love harder?

“All of us, we are not unspectacular things," Biden said, inspired by the poem. "As we write our future, we do it together in the little moments and in the big ones, and most of all, with love."

After the introduction by his wife, President Biden warned the room, and the chaplain present, that he was about to sin: “How in the hell do you follow that?” the president asked, drawing laughs from the room.

After Biden bid guests to enjoy a meal at the event’s reception, the President interrupted himself and the room to make one more reflection on the potential afforded to America by its Hispanic and Latino population.

“Think about it: When in American history has there been a circumstance where one ethnicity has the potential to have such a profound impact on the direction of a country? We’ve had a large wave of immigration before,” Biden said, adding: “But the thing is, you just have enormous opportunities to make this country so much better…and so, as my father would say, let’s go get ‘em.”