APPLETON, N.Y. -- It’s prime apple picking season at Bittner-Singer Orchards in Niagara County.

“Time is very precious to us," partner Jim Bittner said.

He said the operation is trying to harvest as many apples as fast as they can through the end of October. He usually has about ten full-time employees but the labor force is much bigger right now.

“We add about 30 workers to the workforce to pick apples because they all ripe at the same time and they need to be picked very timely so that’s our biggest labor crunch is September and October," Bittner said.

He supplements the workforce with the federal H-2A program which grants foreign nationals temporary visas to work at farms in the United States. The program requires him to provide not just wages, but housing, transportation and utilities for the employees he brings in from Mexico.

“Right now we’re capping everybody at 60 hours. Most of the workers are working 55-60 hours in a week," Bittner said.

The current state regulations do not require farmers to pay employees overtime until they exceed 60 hours in a week. A report from the Farm Laborers Wage Board to the the Labor Department commissioner earlier this month recommends gradually lowering that threshold to 40 hours over the next decade.

The public comment period on the report ended this week and the commissioner is supposed to issue a decision by Oct. 21.

“I don’t have a lot of confidence the commissioner is going to stop this. I feel she’s probably going to go ahead with it," Bittner said.

If that is the case, he may have to begin cutting back hours, which not only means less profit for the farm, but potentially less money for the employees. Ruben Gomar, who has worked with Bittner for three decades and now lives in the region, admits he’s anxious.

“Going to like 40 hours, I don’t know if I’m able to pay my bills over in my house. I don’t know if they’ll be able to pay overtime after 40 hours," he said.

Asked Wednesday about the pending decision, Gov. Kathy Hochul pointed out she included a tax credit in her budget last year so the state can pick up the difference for additional overtime pay.

“It’s not settled yet, but if the decision is made, I want farmers to know that we’ve already anticipated their challenges. It will be a tax credit. It won’t be annual because that takes too much money out of their pockets. We’ve heard that issue as well," she said. "I’m willing to frontload that money and allow them to not really suffer the consequences?"

However, Bittner said he and other farmers are skeptical about the long-term viability of the tax credit and the industry requires planning year ahead.

“We’ve put new plantings on hold because we just don’t know where this is all going. We’re exploring other crops," he said. "Quite frankly, corn and soybeans harvesting with a combine where one guy can take care of hundreds and hundreds of acres looks pretty appetizing compared to growing fruits and vegetables that are pretty high labor requirements.”