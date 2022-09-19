Despite the outcry from Democrats, immigration advocates and others, Republican governors say they will continue to send migrants to sanctuary cities to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies. ​

Over the past few months, Republican governors have sent thousands of migrants to Democrat-led states and communities.

Over the weekend, Abbott doubled down and sent another 50 migrants to the Naval Observatory; separately, in a speech last weekend, Gov. DeSantis called for a return to Trump-era immigration policies.

"If you're gonna support open borders, then you should have to deal with the consequences of open borders," DeSantis said.

White House officials are denouncing the practice, with President Joe Biden last week accusing the Republican governors of "playing politics with human beings."

“Instead of working with us on solutions, Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props,” Biden said. “What they're doing is simply wrong. It's un-American, it's reckless.

“We have a process in place to manage migrants at the border,” the president continued. “We're working to make sure it's safe and orderly and humane. Republican officials should not interfere with that process by waging these political stunts.”

White House officials and members of President Biden's cabinet are reportedly set to meet Friday to discuss the issue, according to CNN. Axios, the outlet that first reported on the meeting, said that the administration may be discussing legal options by which to respond.

Immigration advocates have questioned the legality of sending migrants across states lines, especially with some migrants claiming they were misled about their destination. California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for the Justice Department to open an investigation into "possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme."

When asked by Spectrum News how the administration is planning to respond, White House ​assistant press secretary Abdullah Hasan told Spectrum News that they have "working with state and local officials to make sure that we're providing federal support."

"FEMA has made funding available to cities and local governments, and is working with them to help them process and receive migrants," Hasan said.

The administration maintains there are 23,000 agents patrolling the southern border, and that every individual encountered by Customs and Border Patrol is processed and vetted.

But when asked if the administration is considering taking legal action, the White House referred that question to the Justice Department.

"Luring migrants under false pretenses abandoning children the side of the road with no heads up to city or state officials is not the solution to a global challenge," Hasan said. "That is not how you're going to solve this problem."

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said that he is proud of how communities have rallied to help the migrants. He said that while Washington needs to address the issue of immigration, these actions are not the solution.

"Obviously, sending people all over the country, many of whom have no idea why they're being sent where they're going, isn't a solution to the very screwed up immigration system we have in the U.S.," Baker said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.