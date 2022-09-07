Whales are some of the main attractions at theme parks and aquariums across the country, a fact decried by animal rights advocates nationwide.

A new bill introduced in Congress would eventually lead to the end of most, if not all, of these exhibits throughout the country.

The legislation explicitly targets orcas, beluga, pilot and false killer whales; According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there are 66 whales of those species in captivity in the U.S.

"These whales really need large expanses to thrive," Schiff told Spectrum News. "And there are signs of distress within these incredibly intelligent and social creatures. Lifespans tend to be a lot less during captivity."

In a statement, Schiff said that “whales are among the most intelligent, fascinating, and beautiful creatures in the world, and added that "they deserve to live freely in their natural habitats – not in captivity where their lives are defined by the four walls of a concrete tank."

"The conditions these whales live in contribute to far shorter lifespans – captive orcas typically live just 12 years compared to 40 years in the wild – and there is significant evidence that captivity is excruciating for these mammals," Sen. Feinstein wrote. "SeaWorld announced in 2016 that its current orcas in captivity will be its last; the federal government should expand on this example and prohibit all new captive whales for purposes of entertainment.”

“The science and tragic real-life experiences have shown us time and again that marine mammals suffer from being in captivity - often being exploited and abused," Rep. Huffman echoed. "But our laws and practices don’t reflect that."

Some have been rescued​ from the wild. SeaWorld​, whose parks contain the majority of captive whales, ended its orca breeding program in 2016. The orcas in its parks will be the last generation.

A spokesperson for SeaWorld told Spectrum News what we'd "likely hear from the experts" about the legislation is that it "is overreaching, misguided and unnecessary."

Dan Ashe, the CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a nonprofit dedicated to the zoos and public aquariums, opposes the legislation. Ashe says the parks provide educational opportunities, and the revenue from visitors makes it possible for them to rehabilitate other animals like manatees.

"It refuses to recognize the benefits of holding these animals and caring for these animals, which create knowledge, and capacity to save animals from extinction," Ashe told Spectrum News.

The legislation has exemptions ​in the bill for whales being "released to the wild" or being "transported to a sanctuary setting." The Senate and House bills are currently in committee.