A federal judge has ruled that a portion of the "Stop Woke Act" championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is unconstitutional.

Stetson University law professor Ciara Torres-Spelliscy said there are two parts to the proposed law — one part applied to discussing racism and it’s history in the workplace and the other in public schools.

“If the court decides that a particular law is severable that means they can take out parts that are unconsititional and the rest of the law stands,” she said. “What we have with Judge Walker is — he had one part of the act before him, this was the part that applied to businesses. So arguably, the rest of the law still stands.”

The Stop Woke Act — which would have blocked workplace teachings that could make some employees feel guilty for historic atrocities like slavery and the holocaust — led three companies and the Florida ACLU to sue the state.

Honey Fund, in Clearwater, is one of the companies represented in the suit.

"Yesterday’s decision by Judge Walker was so exciting and validating,” said Honey Fund co-founder and CEO Sara Margulis. “It was wonderful to know we have judges that care about our First Amendment and is willing to uphold and protect democracy and protect the people, who have a right to talk about these things.”

Walker’s decision is also celebrated by diversity and inclusion trainer, Dr. Kelvin McCree, who said that putting a stop to conversations about history isn’t good for humanity.

“I think what Judge Walker did was applied balance to the argument that if you are going to be a First Amendment advocate, then you can’t stifle voices or something you don't like within a private company,” he said.