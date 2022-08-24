Intense rainfall made its way through Kentucky in late July, causing disastrous flash flooding that left at least 39 dead and displacing hundreds of others. It was the first time the state had ever experienced flash flooding of this magnitude.

The Biden administration signed off on a major disaster declaration in July and directed federal aid to be used for recovery efforts, including funding for shelter and food – and amended it in August to increase the level of funding.

On Tuesday, Gov Andy Beshear announced on Twitter that FEMA approved more than $2,000 applicants who were "originally denied"

Anne Bink, an associate administrator at the FEMA Office of Response and Recovery told Spectrum News that the agency's Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are on "the ground, walking through neighborhoods." Bink oversees FEMA’s response, recovery, logistics, and field operations nationwide.

Bink said Disaster Survivor Assistance teams have been "paired with program experts from headquarters that typically don't deploy to the field to make sure that residents not only get all the information they need to get them eligible."

"We want to work with every survivor and resident of this community to ensure that if they don't have the documentation they need, we can gather it for them and help them or we can receive an attestation worst-case scenario, meaning there are many options available to gather the documentation that is required for the program to ensure that we can get the cash assistance so folks can build back," Bink said.

Right now, FEMA is offering a one-time $500 payment for critical services to people who have been displaced by the flood. The agency wants the funds to be used for drug prescriptions, food, water and baby supplies.

When asked what FEMA is doing to contact people without cell services, Bink replied, "We're deploying our door-to-door resources directly to folks ... we're using data to make sure that if we haven't reached someone after three attempts, that we're getting folks out there directly to knock on doors and get to them."

"In some cases, folks may have been eligible for home repair," Bink said as an example. "But maybe they don't have all the documentation they need to let's say, get reimbursement for personal property, we will also send resources to them to attempt to get them eligible for everything they believe they should be eligible for."

Kentucky's Gov. Andy Beshear said one major problem is that many homeowners don't have flood insurance, which is rare for people living outside of high-risk areas like Florida. According to FEMA's National Risk Index, the state is classified as low risk in every weather category.

On Tuesday, Beshear announced on Twitter that FEMA approved more than 2,000 applications who were "originally denied" aid, adding: "There is still more work to do, but this is great progress as we push to ensure everything possible is being done to support our families affected by the devastating flooding."

"One of the biggest things is missing documentation. And in this instance, there are some cases where folks may not have any documentation at all," Bink said. "One of the recent policy changes we've implemented as of last hurricane season is related to expanding the types of documentation that allow for eligibility for occupancy, and ownership."

FEMA has seen a number of challenges in terms of their response to the flooding, Bink said, including "lots of valleys, lots of properties near creeks near rivers that clearly rose beyond their banks" and "some flood gauges go to 20-to-30 feet flood stage," which she said was "unprecedented."

She said the biggest thing her team is doing is "focusing on residents and making sure they are getting the assistance they need immediately."

"We deployed hundreds of our Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams to get into neighborhoods wherever possible to make sure that those folks are registering for assistance so they could get back on their feet as soon as they could," she continued.

"We also have brick-and-mortar disaster recovery sites throughout the impacted communities as well as mobile units, which go directly to communities, and we also go door-to-door," she said. "If you've registered, and you find that one category of assistance or more you are not yet approved for, please call us, we're also attempting to reach out to you to ensure that you get all the assistance you can to really jumpstart your recovery and get back on your feet."

Bink urged all state and local tribal and territorial governments to prepare for disasters in the future by participating in the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program offered by FEMA.