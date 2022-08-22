NATIONWIDE — Six months.

That’s how long WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia. Now, former NBA player Dennis Rodman has offered to travel to Russia to petition for her release despite the State Department urging Americans to not visit the country.

The U.S. State Department has already urged American citizens not to travel to Russia due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces.

In an interview with NBC News, Rodman said he received “permission” to travel to Russia, although he didn’t specify who gave it to him.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman told the network. “I’m trying to go this week.”

A Russian court sentenced Griner to nine years in a Russian penal colony for having vape cartridges that contained hashish oil in luggage that were found during a search at the Sheremetyevo Airport near Moscow. Griner’s lawyers have said they plan to appeal the “unreasonable” verdict. President Joe Biden described the conviction as “unacceptable,” insisting that he’d continue to “work tirelessly” to secure her release.

“I want the court to understand it was an honest mistake that I made while rushing, under stress, trying to recover from post-COVID and just trying to get back to my team,” Griner said before the verdict was handed down.

Upon learning Rodman’s plans, White House officials disapproved, insisting his visit could potentially make the situation worse. Prior to her sentencing, the U.S. government confirmed it was open to a prisoner swap. Back in April, the government swapped prisoner and former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed for convicted drug smuggler Konstantin Yaroshenko.

“It is public information that the administration has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts,” officials said.

Despite the White House’s displeasure with Rodman’s decision, he has dabbled in international diplomacy in the past, visiting leader Kim Jong Un in North Korea. He even takes credit for the release of Kenneth Bae, an American, from North Korea. And, after visiting Moscow in 2014, Rodman dubbed Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, as “cool.”

“I know Putin too well,” he said.

Last month, the White House received a hand-written note from Griner expressing her fear of being kept captive in a Russian prison “forever.” In an interview with CBS News, Griner’s wife, Cherelle, said she could relate to the fear her wife was experiencing.

“She is probably the strongest person that I know, so she doesn’t say words like that lightly,” Cherelle Griner said. “That means she truly is terrified that she may never see us again. You know, I share those same sentiments.”