There is optimism that a recently signed multi-billion dollar federal bill will help boost Finger Lakes semiconductor chip research and ease supply chain issues for American families.

Congressman Joe Morelle says the CHIPS and Science Act will help Rochester bolster its technology sector.

The act invests in local manufacturing of semiconductor chips, which power TVs, computers, phones and cars.

The U.S. has historically relied on other countries like China for its supply. That's something officials hope will change with this bill.

Officials hope local colleges and universities will also benefit from this investment into micro-electronics research and development.

"People who have great ideas but don't have access to capital who don’t have access to partners that can help build whatever their product is into a business, those are the kinds of things that Nextcorps does so well, that MCC does in trainings workforce, that RIT and U of R do in terms of producing people who will go out in the world and produce these goods,” Morelle said. “That's what this does. This bill is going to invest in them."

"The Greater Rochester region is leading the way in high-tech advancements that are changing how people around the world live, work, and play,” Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy said in a statement. “The CHIPS and Science Act will create good job opportunities in the manufacturing space, lower the cost of goods, and create opportunities for families here in Rochester to achieve economic stability. We thank Congressman Morelle for his tireless advocacy and investments in advancing the Finger Lakes region’s role in global innovation.”