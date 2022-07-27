SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several communities across Wisconsin have benefited from federal funds meant to help with recovery from the pandemic.

In Sun Prairie, Gov. Tony Evers has made a combined $15 million investment as part of overall pandemic relief efforts. Businesses in the community received nearly $4 million in investments through the American Rescue Plan Act funds, while more than $250,000 was put toward local tourism.

Longtime friends Jenny Stebnitz and Nichole Schick decided to take a leap of faith and buy a local business earlier this year.

“I would say it takes the scary out of it,” Stebnitz explained. “With all of the support, what is there to be nervous about?”

Next week will mark six months since the duo took over the flower shop on Main Street in downtown Sun Prairie.

“Through pandemic times and trying to get into a business that stayed really stable throughout all of that, this floral shop did fantastic,” Stebnitz said.

Formally known as Prairie Flowers and Gifts, the shop is now called Sun Prairie Flowers by Hen and Chick. While the business has flourished despite the pandemic, recovery funds went towards helping the new owners rebrand and make updates.

“This flower shop allows people to stay together, and it allows people to celebrate each other's moments in life when you are not physically able to be there,” Schick said.

A facade improvement grant from the state helped Stebnitz and Schick make the shop their own.

“This was all us, actually, as new owners, aware of the grant being available and redoing the entire outside of our business as a part of the grant,” Stebnitz said. “We had already redone the entire inside, so it was great to matchup on the outside, to have those dollars available to us in a very streamlined process.”

Wednesday morning, Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, Dept. of Administration Secretary-Designee Kathy Blumenfeld and Chamber of Commerce leaders stopped by several downtown businesses as part of a walking tour to see how the funds were spent.

“Main street businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and today is all about seeing the strong recovery that’s possible when we work together across local and state government, to support our communities, businesses and families,” Blumenfeld said. “It’s wonderful to see the results of Governor Evers’ targeted investments.”

Other stops included Beans n Cream Coffeehouse, the Cannery Wine Bar and Tasting Room, as well as Eddie’s Alehouse and Eatery, each of which received pandemic relief funding through the Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grants and We’re All In Grants administered by the Dept. of Revenue.

"We are elated to host Secretary Blumenfeld and highlight some of the Sun Prairie organizations and businesses that have received support from the American Rescue Plan Act," Mayor Esser said. "These funds will provide a significant opportunity for recovery to those heavily impacted by the pandemic."

The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce was also the recipient of $187,000 in Tourism Capital Grant funds and more than $66,000 through the Destination Marketing Organization grant aimed to support the tourism industry.

“Grant funding has provided a major boost to Sun Prairie businesses, event venues and restaurants,” Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams said. “Not only did the funds allow businesses to stay open during the pandemic, funding has allowed proprietors to bring their products and services to market. Plus, when an entrepreneur goes from a home-based business into a vacant retail location, it creates jobs, shop local opportunities, and funds continue to circulate throughout town. The Chamber is honored to receive two grants to renovate our historic downtown building, rebrand Corn Fest and promote it as our largest community festival.”

For Stebnitz and Schick, the funds helped make a dream a reality.

“It's allowed us to take funding and rebrand ourselves,” Schick said. “We are the same business, we are in the community still, and serving everyone the same way we always have with the shop that's been here for 39 years, but it puts our stamp on it, our face on it.”