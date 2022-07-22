Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that recognized the right to an abortion as a constitutional right last month, abortion rights has emerged as a key issue in November's midterm elections.

The high court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health handed the power to restrict and even ban abortion back to the states, placing renewed importance on local and state elections this fall.

For an increasing number of voters, abortion is emerging as a top issue, with American voters now more likely to prioritize abortion at the ballot box in November, according to a FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos survey from earlier this month. The survey found that 19% of voters said that abortion was their leading concern, up from just 9% who ranked abortion as a top issue in a survey conducted before the Roe v. Wade decision was announced.

Many Republican-controlled states have already moved to heavily restrict and, in some cases, completely outlaw abortion.

Democrats are hoping that Supreme Court's ruling will motivate those who support abortion rights – 61% of Americans, according to a recent survey from Pew Research Center – to turn out and vote blue, while Republicans maintain that voters will be more focused on the economy, inflation and delivering a referendum on President Joe Biden.

The issue of abortion rights has taken center stage in four key states' gubernatorial races: Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan. All four states are considered electoral battlegrounds that flipped from Donald Trump in 2016 to Joe Biden in 2020.

In Pennsylvania, incumbent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited so he cannot run for re-election; Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano, who has been endorsed by former-President Trump, are looking to replace him in Harrisburg.

Michigan and Wisconsin have Democratic governors that are both up for re-election this fall. In Georgia, a 2018 rematch is on tap: Democrat Stacy Abrams is once again squaring off against Republican Brian Kemp, though this time around, the latter is seeking a second term in the statehouse.

In early July, the Democratic Governors Association launched the “Protect Reproductive Rights Fund,” chaired by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (who is also on the ballot in November), to support gubernatorial races in states where access to abortion is at risk.

The DGA said it aims to raise $10 million for the new fund and will direct the money to several states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“The overturning of Roe v. Wade makes one thing clear – the future of reproductive rights will be defined at the state level,” said Christina Amestoy, Senior Campaign Communications Advisor for the Democratic Governors Association. “Who sits in the governor’s office will determine a woman’s ability to access abortion, contraception, or the health care she needs.”

“Republicans are campaigning on a promise to rip these freedoms and other fundamental rights away, and they can only be stopped at the ballot box. The reproductive freedoms of millions of Americans are on the line. Electing Democratic governors is our best and perhaps only hope of protecting them,” added Amestoy.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, where abortion rights are not protected under the commonwealth’s constitution, incumbent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has been preventing restrictive abortion legislation and bans on the procedure from becoming law for years.

“The right to bodily autonomy and privacy as a whole — is under attack in this country,” Wolf said in a statement reacting to the dismantling of Roe v. Wade. “We must do more to protect the rights of women and pregnant people in every state across the country that doesn’t have a governor willing to wield their veto pen.”

“As we approach a critical election cycle here in Pennsylvania, I cannot stress enough how important it is to exercise your personal right to vote,” added Wolf in his statement. “Elections matter.”

Wolf, however, is term-limited and unable to run for reelection, meaning that the statehouse is up for grabs this fall.

Democrats are running Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a longtime abortion rights advocate, while the Republicans have selected Doug Mastriano, a state senator from Pennsylvania, who called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a “triumph.”

Currently, in Pennsylvania, abortion is legal until the 24th week of pregnancy. Gov. Wolf has vetoed three Republican-authored abortion restrictions in five years that would have added limits to the procedure.

A recent New York Times analysis of several polls conducted over the last decade found that around 53% of voters in Pennsylvania believe that abortion should be mostly legal.

But, as abortion is not legally protected in the state, the Republican-controlled general assembly in the state has attempted to pass restrictions over the years aiming to chip away at abortion access. The propositions have been consistently vetoed by Wolf.

Democrat candidate Josh Shapiro has vowed, like Wolf, to veto any bills that chip away at abortion access.

“While abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania, whether it remains legal will depend entirely on who we elect as our next Governor,” said Shapiro in a statement emailed to Spectrum News. “Our state Legislature is poised to pass a law banning abortion in Pennsylvania, and my extremist opponent Doug Mastriano would sign that bill into law as Governor.”

“It’s clear now more than ever that the one way only to ensure that abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania is by winning this Governor's race, which is exactly what I intend to do,” Shapiro added.

In March of this year, Shapiro was endorsed by NARAL Pro-Choice America, a non-profit organization that engages in lobbying, political action and advocacy efforts to oppose restrictions on abortion and expand abortion access.

“With a state legislature controlled by anti-choice politicians, it is more important than ever that Pennsylvanians have a governor willing to stand up for their freedom to make their own decisions about their families and futures,” said Mini Timmaraju, President of NARAL Pro-Choice America, in a press release.

Shapiro “has demonstrated the leadership needed to protect and expand abortion access at a time when it faces unprecedented threats in Pennsylvania and across the country,” added Timmaraju.

In contrast, Republican candidate Doug Mastriano sponsored a bill to ban abortion after around six weeks when he was elected to the state senate in 2019.

In a primary debate in April of this year, Mastriano said that he would support banning abortions, even in cases of rape or incest.

In a statement sent to Spectrum News, the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation PAC voiced its support for Republican candidate Doug Mastriano and drew attention to the importance of the race for Governor in Pennsylvania.

“The race for Governor of Pennsylvania is critical to ensuring that the Keystone State offers protections for pre-born children and their mothers from the tragedy of abortion,” said Michael Ciccioppo, speaking on behalf of the PA Pro-Life Federation PAC.

Supporters of Abortion rights such as the Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates group have expressed concern over Mastriano and the risk he poses to abortion access in Pennsylvania.

“Even without the protections of Roe, Pennsylvania has held the line on access to abortion but that access is facing an unparalleled threat in the form of Doug Mastriano,” said Signe Espinoza, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Advocates Pennsylvania. “His record is scary, but what he could do next is terrifying.”

“Simply put, there is no abortion in Pennsylvania with a Governor Mastriano. There is no right to privacy. There is no right to bodily autonomy,” said Espinoza in an email to Spectrum News.

Just last week, Republicans in Pennsylvania’s House and Senate advanced a proposal to add language to the Pennsylvania Constitution stating that it does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions.

“Constitutional amendments bypass the Governor's veto pen,” added Espinoza of Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates. “So regardless of who we put in the Governor's mansion, we need to flip a chamber or two of the General Assembly as well.”

To be enacted into law, the bill will have to pass in two consecutive legislative sessions and then be approved by voters in a referendum.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a closely divided state and is predicted to be a top battleground in November; In 2020, President Biden won the state by roughly 20,000 votes.

Since the Supreme Court's ruling, Wisconsin's abortion clinics have already suspended performing the procedure. A state law from 1849 banning abortion was basically reactivated after Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24.

The Wisconsin law criminalizes abortion, stating that it is a felony for almost any abortion to be performed except in circumstances where it is needed to save a mother's life. The law also holds that doctors who perform the procedure could face up to six years in prison.

Abortion access and other essential reproductive care hinges on the outcome of the Governor's race in Wisconsin, explained Lisa Boyce, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin.

“If there is a Republican Governor and Republican Attorney General who have a Republican legislative majority, they will almost certainly take action to promote the enforceability of Wisconsin's criminal abortion ban or pass even more restrictive abortion bans into law,” said Boyce.

Before the Supreme Court decision, Wisconsin had a 20-week abortion ban which was signed in 2015 by former Gov. Scott Walker.

According to a recent Marquette poll conducted just before the Supreme Court’s ruling, around 58% of people in Wisconsin say that abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has pledged to not enforce the ban and said he will grant clemency to doctors prosecuted under the abortion ban. Incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul, also a Democrat, has also said he would also not enforce the ban. Both Evers and Kaul are up for re-election this fall.

Wisconsin’s state legislative map is considered to be heavily gerrymandered in favor of the Republican party, so many Democrats see Evers as their one chance to stop restrictive abortion laws that are being pushed by Republicans in Wisconsin.

“The governor's race and down-ballot races are critical to determining the state of abortion access in Wisconsin,” said Lisa Boyce, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin. “Wisconsin only has a chance of repealing the criminal abortion ban if we re-elect Governor Evers.”

“Throughout his time in office, Evers vetoed nine bills seeking to restrict access to reproductive health care,” added Boyce.

Before the Supreme Court’s decision, Evers had attempted to repeal the state’s abortion ban but Republican lawmakers, who control both chambers of the state’s legislature, rejected the special session.

Earlier this month, Evers and Kaul filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s 19th-century pre-Roe abortion ban. They argued that the ban is unenforceable because it conflicts with other abortion laws that have since been passed.

“Abortion is on the ballot this November,” said Kayla Anderson, Senior Press secretary for Governor Evers’ reelection campaign. “Governor Evers is the only thing stopping extremist Republican lawmakers from enforcing a centuries-old law banning abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest.”

“Governor Evers believes politicians shouldn’t be inserting themselves into personal, intimate reproductive healthcare decisions,” added Anderson.

The Republican gubernatorial candidates running in the August 9 primary have said that they support the abortion ban.

According to a recent poll conducted by Marquette Law School, Tim Michels, whom is endorsed by former President Trump, is currently head to head with candidate Rebecca Kleefisch for the Republican nomination for Governor of Wisconsin.

Both Michels and Kleefisch support keeping the state’s abortion ban in place. Kleefisch has said she does not support exceptions for cases of rape or incest, and Michels has said he supports the 1849 law as it’s written.

“As a state, we must hold firm for the voiceless and protect their right to life – and that means enforcing the laws we have on the books,” said Kleefisch in a statement emailed to Spectrum News. “I remain committed to my 100% pro-life stance.”

In the Republican primary for attorney general, leading candidates Adam Jarchow and Eric Toney said that they too would enforce the 1849 law that prohibits all abortion, even in case of rape and incest.

“I’m proud to be endorsed by Wisconsin Right to Life,” Toney said in a recent televised debate. “I get attacked by the left time after time because I had the audacity to say I’m going to enforce the rule of law.”

The Wisconsin Right to Life group has endorsed both Kleefisch and Michels for Governor as well as both Adam Jarchow and Eric Toney for Attorney General.

“Our current Governor does not defend the lives of preborn children,” said Gracie Skogman, Legislative Director of Wisconsin Right to Life. “Wisconsin is in a powerful position to ensure that all life is protected.”

“Wisconsin must elect an unabashedly pro-life governor who will ensure that both mothers and babies are protected and ensured the right to life,” Skogman added.

Wisconsin’s primary elections are taking place on Aug. 9, 2022.

Michigan

In Michigan, the right to an abortion is wavering; Republicans who control the state legislature want to enforce a 1931 statewide abortion ban, but Democrats are vowing not to let that happen.

When it comes to the issue of abortion rights in Michigan, Democratic lawmakers support abortion access unequivocally while Republican lawmakers favor the 91-year-old ban with exceptions only for life-threatening pregnancies.

According to new polling from the Detroit News, nearly 60% of Michigan voters opposed the reversal of the landmark ruling, with 86% of Michigan voters saying that a candidate’s position of Roe would drive their decision to vote for them.

Incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is up for re-election this fall, and Planned Parenthood have both filed lawsuits seeking to block the 1931 law. A state court judge temporarily put the law on hold in May while the litigation proceeds.

“We are pursuing every avenue to protect abortion access in Michigan,” said Ashlea Phenicie, Director of Communications for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan in an email to Spectrum News. “We are hopeful that the case will ultimately result in the 1931 ban being ruled unconstitutional under Michigan’s state constitution.”

In response to the Supreme Court ruling, Whitmer vowed to “fight like hell to protect every Michigander's right to make decisions about their own body with the advice of a medical professional they trust.”

Just last week, Whitmer signed an executive order refusing to extradite women who come to Michigan seeking reproductive healthcare. The order also protects providers of legal abortion in Michigan.

“Governor Gretchen Whitmer is an incredible advocate for reproductive health and abortion access,” said Ashlea Phenicie of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan. “In a post-Roe world, her leadership is more important than ever.”

On the other side of the aisle, all of the five Republican candidates for Governor support the 1931 law banning abortion. Among them, only candidate Kevin Rinke has expressed support for exceptions such as rape and incest, according to the Bridge Michigan news site.

Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon is currently leading in the polls, holding a slight edge in the Republican primary race for Governor. Dixon has received the support of pro-life organizations such as Right to Life Michigan and the Susan B Anthony List.

The state legislature's two chambers are currently both controlled by Republicans.

Michigan’s primary elections are set to take place on Aug. 2.

Abortion-rights advocates in Michigan are seeking to put a ballot measure before voters in November that would enshrine a right to abortion in the state constitution.

The group – led by Reproductive Freedom for All, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, Michigan Voices and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan – collected over 700,000 signatures, almost double the required number of eligible signatures to qualify for the November ballot, and the most ever collected by a Michigan ballot initiative.

Michigan voters are pro-choice and they do not believe that politicians should be involved in their healthcare decisions.” said Sommer Foster, Co-Director of Michigan Voices. “We are prepared to stand behind the signatures we submitted to the Michigan Secretary of State last week.”

“I have every confidence that the ballot measure will pass in November,” Foster added.

The amendment would affirm the right to pregnancy-related decisions without interference, including abortion.

Before the measure appears on the November 8 ballot, the signatures must be reviewed by the state Bureau of Elections and certified by the Board of State Canvassers. If just over half of those signatures are validated, Michigan voters will decide whether to amend the state’s constitut

Georgia

This fall, Republican Incumbent Governor Brian Kemp is going head to head with Democratic candidate Stacy Abrams for the second time, after Abrams narrowly lost to Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

In Georgia, Republicans currently control the legislature and the governor’s office. But in the 2020 presidential election, Georgia picked a Democrat for the first time since 1992, and the next month sent Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the Senate in a pair of runoff elections, potentially signaling a shift in the Peach State’s trajectory.

At the moment, Abrams holds a huge fundraising lead over Kemp. In the past two months, Abrams' campaign has received more than $22 million.

A poll from Quinnipiac University conducted in late June had the race for Georgia Governor tied with both Abrams and Kemp receiving 48% of the votes. The poll found that Abrams polls especially well with Black voters but Kemp leads with white voters and those 50 and older.

One of the most talked about issues at the forefront of the Georgia gubernatorial race is abortion rights and, as of this week, a 6-week abortion ban has taken effect in Georgia.

The law, known as the “Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act”, was first approved by the state legislature in 2019 and bans abortions once fetal activity can be detected – typically around six weeks.

Exceptions to the law are allowed if a woman faces serious harm or death in pregnancy, or in cases of rape or incest so long as a police report has been filed.

The LIFE Act, signed and supported by current Republication Gov. Kemp, was set to go into effect in 2020 but was held up in the courts after a federal judge declared it unconstitutional last summer. The appeals court decided to delay its decision until the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health organization which came on June 24.

On Wednesday, the appeals court vacated its injunction and said the law could immediately go into effect.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll conducted in January of this year showed that over two-thirds of Georgia voters opposed overturning Roe, including nearly half of Republican voters.

Abrams has said that she would reverse the abortion ban if she is elected Governor. Speaking to CNN last month, Abrams called the six-week abortion ban “horrendous.”

“It is very, very dangerous for women in Georgia right now,” Abrams added. “We need new leadership.”

Alex Floyd, a spokesperson for Abrams’ campaign said that Abrams is “dedicated to protecting the right to choose.”

“Women's ability to make their own health care decisions is at stake in this election,” said Floyd. “Brian Kemp has already signed an extreme and dangerous ban on abortion that would outlaw abortion care before most women even know they're pregnant. But Kemp wants to go even further with a ban on abortion with no exceptions for survivors of rape or incest.”

For the past 45 years, the Atlanta Women’s Center in Georgia has been serving as a resource for those in Georgia seeking reproductive care and abortion care, explained Roxanne Sutocky, Director of Community engagement for the Women’s Centers – a group of abortion providers in Georiga, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“Years of rampant antiabortion extremism and voter suppression have brought us to this moment, without the constitutional protections of Roe and suffering the impact of a radical abortion ban that has eliminated nearly all access to abortion in our state,” said Sutocky. “We are acutely aware that our communities, especially Black Georgians who can become pregnant, are most harmed by politically motivated abortion bans.”

“We all deserve access to reproductive healthcare that is affordable and accessible in our communities,” added Sutocky. “We believe electing Stacey Abrams to the Governor’s seat on November 8th is an important step in realizing that vision.”

Since launching her campaign, Abrams has sought to make abortion access one of the dividing issues between her and Kemp.

The next few weeks will be pivotal for both Abrams’ and Kemp’s campaigns as Georgians begin to react and respond to the new abortion ban in their state.