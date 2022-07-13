Jeff Gural, the owner of Tioga Downs Resort and Casino and Vernon Downs Casino Hotel, was recently nominated to serve in President Joe Biden’s administration as chair of the Public Buildings Reform Board.

Gural, a fixture in the Southern Tier for years, was officially nominated by the president on July 6. The board for which he would lead identifies opportunities for the federal government to significantly reduce its inventory of civilian property, which then helps reduce federal expenses. It was created in 2016 as part of the Federal Assets Sale and Transfer Act.

"It's a true honor to be called into service for our country," Gural said in a statement released Wednesday. "My experience and commitment to making the Southern Tier a better place for all local businesses has prepared me for opportunities like this. I thank President Biden for the recommendation, and I look forward to the appointment process with lawmakers in our nation's capital."

Currently chairman of GFP Real Estate LLC, Gural is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Real Estate Board of New York. He’s a former chairman of the Board of Directors of the Times Square Alliance and member of the Board of Trustees of The New School in New York City.

Gural must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.