Rep. Ted Budd won the Republican nomination for Senate, the Associated Press said shortly after polls closed Tuesday. The AP called the Democratic primary for Cheri Beasley.

Budd has been the frontrunner in the polls for months. He’s been campaigning for the nomination since last year and has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Early voting results gave Budd more than 56% of the vote, with former Gov. Pat McCrory trailing with about 27%, as of 8 p.m.



Former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley has been the presumptive Democratic nominee for months. She won almost 85% of the early vote as of 8 p.m.

"North Carolina, I am honored to be your nominee. And I’m honored to stand with all of you, and on the shoulders of the many trailblazers who came before, to be the first African American woman to be your Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate," she said Tuesday night, accepting the nomination.

"As your Senator, I will fight to lower costs - from prices at the pump to prescription drugs. I will work to expand the Affordable Care Act and Medicare to ensure that people in every part of North Carolina have access to the care they need," Beasley said.

Beasley has been campaigning for the General Election since North Carolina Democrats rallied behind her candidacy. That’s given her a headstart in what’s sure to be a tough campaign ahead of the General Election in November.

“Club for Growth PAC is proud to have played a role in helping Rep. Ted Budd secure the nomination,” Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh said in a statement. Club for Growth is a conservative super PAC and has been a big donor to Budd's campaign.

“North Carolina voters understood that Budd was the only principled conservative in the race and he will stand up to Biden’s radical socialist agenda,” McIntosh said.

"In 2022, the stakes could not be higher. North Carolina Democrats are proud to stand with Cheri as we work to do everything we can to flip this seat,” North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson said in a statement.

"As North Carolina’s next U.S. Senator, Cheri will be an independent and fierce advocate for North Carolina and continue her work to provide opportunity for families across the state, a stark contrast to the misguided priorities of whichever damaged Republican nominee emerges from their divisive primary," Richardson said.

