Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon used a press conference Thursday talking about the current state of St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater to lobby for approval of a plan to build an aquarium at the Inner Harbor.

"It's time that we learned from the success here and we apply these lessons to the aquarium project," McMahon said.

With that, McMahon laid out his case as to why he thinks the county should move forward on his plans for the aquarium.

He said the county had fronted $750,000 to build the amphitheater and all of that money will be paid back after the county brings in an estimated $400,000 from this year's concert season.

The county is also using money they get from an agreement with the Oneida Indian Nation to not build a casino to help pay off the bonds it took out to build the amphitheater.

With a surplus in funds, McMahon feels that money can be directed toward a new project, like an aquarium.

"We are happy today to showcase the success of the amphitheater as we start the 2022 season.. a profitable entity that has no drain on the county tax dollar, has a massive seasonal economic impact, creates a tier-one state of the quality of life experience and has helped be a catalyst in the revitalization of Onondaga Lake," McMahon said.

The county executive has proposed building an $85 million aquarium in the Inner Harbor.

Estimates show the 600,00-gallon aquarium would attract 490,000 visitors a year.