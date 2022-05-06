This story is part of a series to let voters have their say on the issues before Election Day.

PINEHURST, N.C. — Inflation is on the rise, and that means for everything from gas to the grocery store, your dollars don't go as far as they used to.

Luke Black owns the Market Place Restaurant in Pinehurst. He says deciding what to put on his menu is often determined by what he can afford.

He says after a tough two years struggling through the pandemic, the new challenge of increased costs to keep his business running is frustrating.

"It's funny, but I just did my invoices. So I was doing eggs — they have doubled — meat about 12%, cream cheeses, cheeses in general is 15%," he said. "So it's about 16% average increase in everything, across the board. So 16% of your gross sales is lot."

Like many business owners today, Black can rattle off a list of numbers that shows how his overhead is rising, rapidly.

But he is says he is also seeing other numbers go down — in a bad way.

"Your average restaurant in the country nets about 15% profit. So, take 9% inflation off that 15, that was 6%," he said. "You can't really pay the bills on that. So you got to outwork that and still take care of your employees."

Black is a steadfast Republican voter — something he doesn't mind letting his customers know.

He says that as the 2022 campaign season kicks off with the primary elections, he is looking for candidates who understand the impact inflation is having on him and folks in his community.