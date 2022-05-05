Madison Cawthorn, who represents the western-most district in North Carolina, is in a heated primary battle for the Republican nomination. His campaign has been plagued with a leaked video, legal troubles and questions about his campaign finances, with the latest focus on a sex tape. Some political advocates are also questioning the spending of PAC dollars, which Cawthorn did on a holiday trip.

Federal campaign reports show Rep. Madison Cawthorn used money donated to his political action committee for a New Year’s Eve trip to Miami. While not illegal, advocates call these leadership PACs "slush funds" that allow donations to be used for things, like expensive dinners in Miami, and call the practice into question.

What You Need To Know Rep. Madison Cawthorn used money from his leadership PAC to pay for a New Year's Eve trip to Miami, Federal Election Commission reports show



Advocates call leadership PACs like Cawthorn's "slush funds" because they can be used for personal expenses like hotels and dining



The western North Carolina congressman's campaign has been plagued by leaked videos and legal troubles, including a recent incident when police say he tried to bring a gun through airport security



Cawthorn is facing a tough race in North Carolina's May 17 primaries as he seeks a second term in the House

Records for Cathorn’s leadership PAC appear to show three charges for the Gabriel Miami Downtown hotel on New Year’s Eve totaling almost $950. There is also a $131 Uber charge that night, along with two charges from Allegiant Air for a total of $529 on Dec. 30.

Using money from a leadership PAC to pay for things like travel and hotel rooms is not illegal, according to campaign finance experts.

"Leadership PACs are known as slush funds with reason. Leadership PACs are intended to allow candidates to raise and contribute money to other candidates. But more often than not, those funds are going to personally enrich the fundraising candidate,” said Stuart McPhail with Citizens for Responsibility & Ethics in Washington.

“While the law bans candidates from spending contributions to their campaigns on themselves, the FEC isn't applying that ban to the candidate's Leadership PAC,” he said.

Cawthorn spokesman Luke Ball did not respond to detailed questions emailed to the campaign for this story. It is unclear whether the Miami trip was recreational or related to his campaign.

"The law needs to be reformed," said Saurav Ghosh, director of Federal Reform at the Campaign Legal Center. "Congressmen are using their leadership PACs a lot like slush funds for the kinds of expenses that they know they can't pay for using their campaign committees."



The issues appear to be piling up even as early voting continues for the May 17 primary. On April 26, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it cited the congressman for trying to bring a handgun through airport security. That was the second time airport security found Cawthorn bringing a loaded gun onto an airplane.

Cawthorn is also facing charges for driving with a revoked license.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Cawthorn in his reelection bid this year. But most of North Carolina’s Republican leadership have endorsed Cawthorn opponent Chuck Edwards, including Sen. Thom Tillis and the GOP leaders in the North Carolina House and Senate.

On Wednesday, a group opposing Cawthorn released a video that appeared to show the congressman naked in a hotel bed with someone else.

Cawthorn acknowledged the video on Twitter Wednesday. “Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny,” he said. “We were acting foolish, and joking.”

Muckrakers PAC published the video on its Fire Madison Cawthorn site. In a statement, PAC president David Wheeler said, “This video was passed to us by a former supporter and big donor of Rep. Cawthorn that wishes to remain anonymous.”

Cawthorn’s leadership PAC

Like almost every other member of Congress, Cawthorn has what’s called a leadership PAC, where he can take donations separate from his official campaign.

McPhail, with Citizens for Responsibility & Ethics in Washington, described these PACs as “slush funds” that allow candidates to spend donor money without the same kinds of restrictions as their official campaign accounts.

They can also raise more money from big donors. Leadership PACs have separate donation limits from campaign fundraising.

“That means that the laws that strictly limit what a donor may give to a candidate, and then strictly limit what the candidate does with those funds, can be circumvented,” McFail said.

“A maxed-out donor can give tens of thousands of dollars more to that same candidate's Leadership PAC in the same cycle, and the candidate is largely free to pocket that money,” he said.

Leadership PACs were originally created as a way for members of Congress to donate money to other candidate’s campaigns, said longtime DC campaign finance lawyer Brett Kappel.

“Some members have raised extraordinary amounts of money,” he said.

Since the beginning of 2021, Cawthorn’s leadership PAC, called Making a Difference in Service to Our Nation, has raised more than $71,000, according to the Federal Elections Commission. Much of that came from another PAC called the Cawthorn Triumph Committee.

FEC rules mean it was legal for Cawthorn to use funds donated to his PAC for New Year’s Eve in Miami.

Cawthorn regularly uses his leadership PAC to pay for hotel stays and pricey meals, including an $800 tab at Bar Tulia in Naples, Florida on Jan. 5, and receipts for more than $2,800 at a Marriott in Miami dispersed between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.

There is an $835 bill from a Ritz Carlton Hotel in Florida from Jan. 28.

There’s also a $1,386 bill for event food and beverage at the Trump International Hotel on Oct. 29, 2021. The PAC reimbursed Cawthorn’s Chief of Staff Blake Harp for the same amount on the same day, according to FEC records.

He also made contributions to other campaigns, the original intent of leadership PACs. Cawthorn’s PAC donated to the campaigns of Marjory Taylor Greene, Patrick Witt and Markwayne Mullin since October.

As early voting continues before North Carolina’s May 17 primary, the bad news continues to pile up for Cawthorn. But the congressman said he will keep campaigning for the Republican nomination and reelection.

“I’m NOT backing down. I told you there would be a drip drip campaign,” he tweeted Wednesday. “Blackmail won't win. We will.”

Cawthorn is facing stiff competition in the primary with eight Republicans running for the nomination. The top candidates are Edwards, the GOP establishment candidate, and Michele Woodhouse, who has billed herself as an alternative America First candidate on the right.

If no candidate wins more than 30% of the vote, the primary for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District will go to a runoff on July 26.

