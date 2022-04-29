The Biden administration announced Friday it is issuing an emergency waiver to allow E15 gasoline — fuel that uses a higher 15% ethanol blend — to be sold during the summer driving season.

In two-thirds of the country, sales of E15 are usually prohibited at pumps between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog during warmer months.

The move by the Environmental Protection Agency is being made to counter a spike in gas prices related to the Russian-Ukrainian war. By lifting restrictions on E15 gas, it will create more supply and give consumers more choices, the White House said.

Regular gasoline uses up to 10% ethanol, meaning E15 includes more biofuel and less crude oil.

“President Biden and this Administration are committed to protecting American consumers from the impacts of Russia’s unprovoked attack against Ukraine,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. “Putin’s war has had a profound impact on global and domestic energy markets. In consultation with Secretary Granholm, I have concluded that it is necessary to take action to allow E15 sales during the summer driving season in order to minimize and prevent disruption of summertime fuel supply to consumers.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the waiver “a critical step to address the fuel supply crisis.”

It “follows President Biden’s announcement earlier this month (in Iowa) laying out actions to increase use of biofuels in order to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, accelerate the clean energy transition, build real U.S. energy independence, support American agriculture and manufacturing, and save Americans money at the pump,” Psaki said in a statement.

The White House estimates E15 gas can save families 10 cents per gallon on average. The fuel is sold at about 2,500 stations nationwide.

The EPA said its research has found that the limited action won’t negatively impact air quality.

The waiver goes into effect May 1, the date when E15 sales at terminals are generally suspended each year, and it will last 20 days, the maximum under law. The agency, however, indicated it would likely extend the order.

On Thursday, governors from eight Midwest states asked the EPA for a permanent E15 waiver.

The bipartisan group of governors from Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin sent a joint letter to EPA Administrator Michael Reagan formally requesting the waiver.

“This letter sends the clear message that renewable fuels are the immediate solution to high gas prices, lower emissions, and restoring our energy independence, and we are proud to stand up and take this historic action,” said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

