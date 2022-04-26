For the second time, airport security found U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn trying to board an airplane with a handgun, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said Transportation Security Administration agents found a 9 millimeter handgun in the congressman's carry-on bag at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. Cawthorn was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to authorities. CMPD took possession of the firearm, and Cawthorn was released.
In February 2021, TSA found Cawthorn going through airport security with a different 9 millimeter handgun at Asheville Regional Airport.
In the Asheville incident, Cawthorn was detained but not arrested. It's not clear if Cawthorn faced a fine for trying to bring a gun through airport security in Asheville.
People can face a fine up to $10,000 if they're found with a firearm in an airport security checkpoint, according to TSA policy.