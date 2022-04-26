For the second time, airport security found U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn trying to board an airplane with a handgun, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers assigned to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Division received notification from the Transportation Security Administration that a firearm had been located in a bag (1/5) — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 26, 2022

Police said Transportation Security Administration agents found a 9 millimeter handgun in the congressman's carry-on bag at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. Cawthorn was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to authorities. CMPD took possession of the firearm, and Cawthorn was released.

In February 2021, TSA found Cawthorn going through airport security with a different 9 millimeter handgun at Asheville Regional Airport.

In the Asheville incident, Cawthorn was detained but not arrested. It's not clear if Cawthorn faced a fine for trying to bring a gun through airport security in Asheville.

People can face a fine up to $10,000 if they're found with a firearm in an airport security checkpoint, according to TSA policy.