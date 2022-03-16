As gas prices remain near record levels, Democratic leaders are directing their ire toward the oil industry.

“Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too,” Biden wrote. “Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31. Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans.”

The U.S. price of crude oil has fallen from a peak of $123.70 per barrel on March 8 to $96.44 Tuesday — a 22% drop. But to date, that hasn’t translated into comparable savings at gas pumps. Since hitting a record high of $4.331 per gallon Friday, gas prices have fallen only slightly to $4.305 — a 0.6% decline.

“The bewildering incongruity between falling oil prices and rising gas prices smacks of price gouging and is deeply damaging to working Americans,” he said on the Senate floor. “The Senate is going to get answers.”

"On gas prices, the American people are looking for solutions, not finger pointing,” said Frank Macchiarola, API’s senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs. “Across the economy, retail prices in many industries go down slower than they go up — this isn't a new phenomenon.

“As we've seen in the past, it takes time for changing market conditions to work through the supply chain and for the price of crude oil to be widely reflected in the price we pay at local gas stations, more than 95 percent of which are independently owned small businesses and not operated by oil companies.”