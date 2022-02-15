Congressman Joe Morelle is pushing for more money to be poured into the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Last year's American Rescue Plan started the fund with more than $28 billion.

Morelle is calling on Congress and President Joe Biden for another $60 billion to be added.

“The restaurant industry has been devastated by the pandemic, and there is a critical need for additional relief,” Morelle said in a statement. “Small businesses like restaurants are cornerstones of our local economy, and they need our help. I’m calling for immediate action to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and I will continue advocating for solutions to help restaurants get through these challenging times.”

The co-owner of Village Gate eatery Good Luck says the industry made many sacrifices to stay open safely.

"We played by the rules,” owner Chuck Cerankosky said. “We made the necessary sacrifices to our revenue to keep the interests of public health forward and keep our people employed. Now we need to ask congress to go to work for us."

"The NYSRA fully supports re-funding the RRF. Restaurants are the cornerstone of neighborhood resiliency and growth, and are often the first indicator in the success of a neighborhood,” Kelly Metras, owner of Salena’s and a representative to the New York State Restaurant Association, said in a statement. The RRF has been vital in keeping many of these integral businesses open during the pandemic, with 2021 being the worst year on record for industry sales. As the pandemic ebbs and flows, so does the health of the industry. We depend on people in face to face interaction, which is not always available in times like these. The RRF allows restaurants to maintain employment of our neighbors and community, regardless of the state of the pandemic, and will assure that the brick and mortar health of neighborhoods continues to improve."

A bill that would put $60 billion into the fund was introduced last summer by an Oregon representative.

It has not made it past the House Small Business Committee.